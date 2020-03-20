BearDigest
Bears Need Free Agent Bargains to Plug Gaps

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears need to start plugging gaps with some free agent bargains.

They did sign their long snapper, Patrick Scales, Wednesday on a one-year deal according to league source. That's one less deck chair to re-arrange.

Long snapper isn't the type of free agent bargain they need now.

They'll still want to bring back some of their lower-level free agents, like outside linebacker Isaiah Irving. He hasn't been tendered a restricted free agent offer but if they tendered him an offer it would have cost $2.14 million against the cap. So they'll make another offer later at a lower rate.

Far more pressing than Irving are four untouched holes in need of filling.

The only actual hole they've filled from before the start of free agency was Nick Foles as backup quarterback to Mitchell Trubisky.

They had other tight ends under contract when they signed Jimmy Graham. And they had no hole at outside linebacker until they created it themselves by cutting Leonard Floyd, so they had to sign Robert Quinn.

Here are their four major needs unfulfilled in order of importance. Because they currently have less cap space available than any team according to Spotrac.com, it's going to take  more restructuring of veterans' contracts to get these filled.

1. Right Guard

They can't go into a season with Rashaad Coward playing right guard. It might be a spot they can address in the draft in Round 2, but rookies are always risky. The draft is loaded with good offensive linemen this year.

2. Safety

They still have only one safety under contract, Eddie Jackson.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has signed. Sherrick McManis, Bush and Houston-Carson are unsigned. It's expected they'll devote some of their later picks to the position in the draft, although there are a few worthy of a second-round pick if they have the chance like Southern Illinois' Jeremy Chinn. Safety Vonn Bell is still out there and his name is screaming out to the Bears.

3. Cornerback

The high cost of veteran talent at this position makes the second round of the draft far more likely for someone to replace Prince Amukamara. The money Darius Slay received, $30 million guaranteed according to ESPN, is an example. It's not a great year for cornerbacks in the draft early, but there are enough solid ones to find someone capable in Round 2.

4. Pass Rusher

They just filled this, but that was to replace Leonard Floyd. Third outside linebacker Aaron Lynch is a free agent and they wouldn't have to search far to find a third who is more productive. Here's a suggestion: He just got released by the Rams and he'd love to get a chance to sack his old buddy. Veteran Clay Matthews Jr. is a free agent. He is coming off an eight-sack season. That's more than anyone on the Bears except Khalil Mack. They could use someone of Matthews' abilities to relieve either Mack or Quinn. Making it a true three-man rotation would give opponents a headache on both sides of the line on every down instead of downs on select series.

