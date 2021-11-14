What Justin Fields Breakthrough Could Mean for Bears

In 2018, the underlying narrative to Matt Nagy's first year as head coach was the Bears played a weak schedule and were fortunate despite a 12-4 record and division title.

It was a schedule with plenty of weaker opponents but when they had to rise up against some better teams they did it, like in the 15-6 domination of the Rams. Still, it wasn't a complete team as their offense sagged in comparison to the NFL's best defense. It was a 21st-ranked offense and they had to play to their defense or they lost.

In the next two Bears seasons the offense got much worse and the theme continued to be they weren't as good as their record said, and 8-8 didn't say much for them anyway.

The only playoff team and opponent with a winning record that they beat in 2019 was the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy has always been able to best Mike Zimmer teams, owning a 5-1 record against them. The second win that season over the Vikings came against backups.

The playoff berth in 2020 even was a back-door gift courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, although the Bears did again stand up when they needed to and beat back Minnesota in a key road game. Again, it was Nagy beating Zimmer and nothing new.

The line of demarcation has been rather obvious the last two years. The Bears were overmatched against good teams.

The Quiet Transformation

This year's record might hide it or confuse some people, but it is entirely possible this Bears team is actually better than the last two.

They beat Cincinnati and, as it turns out, the Bengals are a playoff contender with a passing attack that laid 409 yards on the next Bears opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. They beat the Raiders when national analysts had already slated Las Vegas as a turnaround team, then wanted to blame the Jon Gruden situation. But at the point when the Bears won, the entire Raiders team didn't even know the full extent of what happened or what was about to happen to their coach.

The really impressive aspect of those two wins proved to be how convincing they were. Both the Raiders and Bengals have winning records and the Bears handled them.

The 20-9 win in Las Vegas was easily the highlight of this Bears season. The win over the Bengals was a lopsided 20-3 game, until they allowed a late, long TD pass and Justin Fields committed a mistake any rookie would in his first real action.

It's been a struggle with four straight losses and the worst of those had to be the 49ers game because it was winnable and because they had control into the second half before everything fell apart.

They came right back from that last week against Pittsburgh and played better on offense in the second half against a good defense than they had all year, possibly better than they had all of 2019 and 2020 against a quality opponent.

It's a situation where the Bears most likely won't even make a serious playoff run this year due to their 3-6 start, Fields' inexperience and now an aging defense which is injured. Akiem Hicks has an ankle injury, while no one can be sure about the extent of Khalil Mack's foot injury or how much longer a hamstring keeps safety Eddie Jackson sidelined.

They haven't had a run of four games with defense this bad since the final four games of John Fox's 3-13 2016 season.

What Justin Fields Makes Possible

Nevertheless, optimism generated by Fields' strong second half and a comeback against Pittsburgh that would have gone as a win minus a steaming pile of officiating incompetence paints the Bears as a potentially explosive team.

The Bears look like a team that has done a 180-degree turn. They may have gone from struggling offense and strong defense to a capable offense and struggling defense, but the metamorphosis goes beyond this.

They seem to be a team capable of beating good teams, and one with a future now rather than a defensive-dominated team capable of winning only on days when their defense dominates.

They already had a running game. Combine it with Fields, and if they ever gain health on defense they could be entirely dangerous.

Where the Bears go in the next eight games most likely will determine the fate of this coaching staff, if not the full regime at Halas Hall.

As they begin this attempt first to end a four-game losing streak and then to build some type of momentum, they do it at least knowing the future includes a quarterback with real skills who makes wins over stronger opponents possible.

In the future, opponents can't treat the Bears like half a team, that is, unless their defense really has completely collapsed.

Even if it has, a quarterback can always steal away wins in ways a defense never could.



Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation