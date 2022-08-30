The improvements the Bears have seen all along in Justin Fields finally became visible to everyone else in the 21-20 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns.

Coaches have been saying Fields polished his fundamentals as a passer throughout, and now offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has tangible proof after three touchdown passes in a half.

Thinking back to the beginning of offseason work, Getsy called it no comparison to the QB who was 14-of-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

"I mean from then to now, it's obviously tremendously improved but nowhere near where it needs to be," Getsy said. "He's got a long way to go there. But he's working his tail off.

"He reaped the reward of listening to his feet and the timing and rhythm was good most of the night. We've talked a lot about pocket presence—that's something that a young quarterback has to grow through. I thought that showed up and he did a nice job with that. He had the escape on third down, he knew time was up and he made the most of that play, too."

Fields finished preseason 23 of 30 (76.7%) for 243 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 133.1. He averaged 8.1 yards per attempt.

To Getsy, the improvement is not simply one mechanical aspect in Fields' delivery of the football but everything from leadership and awareness to his throwing motion.

"I think, like, as you're talking about him growing as a young quarterback, his leadership and the bringing that unit together has been really fun to see, not just in preseason but throughout this whole thing," Getsy said. "And I think that when you're able to go out in three preseason games and show these guys you're ready to command the huddle, call the plays cleanly, go out and execute at a high level, I think all that stuff just gives (teammates) confidence."

Getsy isn't about to make a prediction on what Fields will achieve moving ahead, only what he's capable of doing.

"I don't think I'm in any position to make predictions like that, but what I can tell you is the guy works his tail off," Getsy said. "He exudes confidence in himself, which then helps others feel confident.

"And so I think that part of it is a special quality that he has, and you match that with the work ethic he has—he's making sure he's doing more than anybody else. And then those (other Bears) just get attracted to that and they wanna be a part of that."

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a little more forthcoming with the predictions, especially when it came to Fields and the first Bears opponent—the San Francisco 49ers.

"He's gonna prove everything that everybody doubted him on, especially Week 1. That team passed on him. So they're gonna have to pay a little bit for that." -Darnell Mooney on Justin Fields

San Francisco drafted quarterback Trey Lance third overall and passed on Fields.

"He's gonna shine for sure," Mooney said of Fields. "He's gonna blossom."

