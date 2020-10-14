SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Time Could Do Wonders for Nick Foles in Bears Offense

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles wasn't perfect by any means in the 20-19 win over Tampa Bay.

However, the Bears quarterback was far better only four days after his starting debut and it has coaches excited about what this can mean now with more time to work with receivers.

It might even mean connecting on long throws downfield, a Bears problem even with Foles as quarterback.  

Or it could mean not getting in an argument with the coach.

"So it all matters, right now, the amount of time on the practice field, especially for Nick and those receivers and tight ends and backs, the more we're able to do that moving forward, obviously the better it’s going to be better for all of us," Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone said Tuesday. "And I think it just helps overall with the execution of each play, more importantly the timing of each route."

Foles had a week to prepare for his first start after not practicing much for three weeks as a backup, but prior to the win over Tampa Bay he had only two real practice days to get more in tune with receivers.

The thinking is against Carolina he'll be able to deliver more throws and make more changes on the field the way he did with David Montgomery and Allen Robinson on the wheel route for 17 yards to set up the game-winning field goal against Tamp Bay.

The wheel-route play was one requiring Foles to throw it almost blindly into open space, and with a better feel for receivers he could accomplish this more often on other plays.

"You're not putting the ball in danger necessarily," Ragone said. "You're putting it in a position where only our guy can make a play, and if it didn’t happen, then it would fall incomplete. 

"But I think that goes back to the instinctual part of playing the position and the utter most inner confidence that you can make those type of throws."

And once Foles makes a few of those, coaches see other receivers will start getting involved in similar plays. The hope is the entire offense opens up at that point.

"I think that's contagious," Ragone said. "I think guys feel that when they watch the film at the other positions and realize, 'hey, if we're in our right, correct spots at the right time, then this quarterback has now proven over the short time that the ball will be delivered. You just have to be there."

Being involved in more practices and also games with Matt Nagy calling plays might even let Foles avoid situations like on the play which nearly cost the Bears a 47-yard Cairo Santos field goal in the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers. 

This is the one which led to Nagy and Foles having words on the sidelines later.

The Bears had reached the red zone with an 8-yard completion to Allen Robinson at the Tampa Bay 15 while going up-tempo. Foles then wasn't happy about being told to huddle before the next play. Subsequently he lost the ball on a strip-sack for a 13-yard loss as Bobby Massie alertly recovered to keep alive the scoring opportunity.

TV cameras caught the arguing and Nagy pointed out later Foles had Cordarrelle Patterson come wide open in the end zone on the play and none of the arguing would have ensued if they simply hadn't had the sack.

"Now, the issue you run into is when you're in the red zone like that, you have game-plan plays that you scheme all week in the red zone to get into those situations," Nagy said. 

Nagy called it a simple fix with more time together.

"That part there, I like the fact that he's communicating that way," Nagy said. "And now, it's just for us, we just got to keep growing as to, OK, next time we get in that situation, how do we communicate through that to put our team in the best situation possible?"

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Bears Keep Dropping Khalil Mack into Coverage

Considering what Khalil Mack did to aid the win over Tampa Bay with his pass rush, it would seem he should always be rushing the quarterback but the Chicago Bears say they have reasons for making him do other things.

Gene Chamberlain

by

tfanta05

Matt Nagy's Ditka-Style Rant Hits the Mark

Chicago Bears offensive players respond positively to having Matt Nagy being critical of their lack of attention to details, and vow to play better.

Gene Chamberlain

Unnamed Executive Tells ESPN Bears and Colts Suit Dak Prescott

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2913295-dak-prescott-rumors-nfc-exec-says-colts-bears-are-fits-for-cowboys-qb-in-2021

Gene Chamberlain

Three Big Matchup Edges for Bears Against Panthers

Carolinia hasn't looked like a rebuilding team under Matt Rhule during the last three games and the Chicago Bears will need to take advantage of three matchup advantages when they face a first-place team for the third straight week.

Gene Chamberlain

Football Outsiders Saying These 4-1 Bears Are Not for Real

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/bears-are-second-worst-4-1-team-last-35-nfl-seasons-according-one-stat

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson Vows It's "Not Going to Happen Again"

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson insists he's not going to allow another interception to occur on a jump-ball situation like he's had happen in three different games.

Gene Chamberlain

How Ryan Pace's Moves Look Now for Bears

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace made some moves which drew criticism as he tried to set himself up for a contract extension and here is how those have turned out five games into the 2020 season.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Feel COVID-19 Case Is Isolated Occurrence

Chicago Bears practice squad tackle Badara Traore has gone on Reserve/COVID-19 due to a positive COVID-19 test but the team will keep the practice squad away until Wednesday and has altered the practice schedule

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to See More from two Receiver Positions

Darnell Mooney is fifth among rookie receivers in catches but because of the lack of production by Anthony Miller and the inability of the Bears to get the ball downfield, they need even more than what their rookie has supplied in the passinig game.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Practice Squad Player Tests Positive

Chicago Bears practice squad tackle Badara Traore has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a report by ESPN said he had tested positive for the virus.

Gene Chamberlain