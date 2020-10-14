Nick Foles wasn't perfect by any means in the 20-19 win over Tampa Bay.

However, the Bears quarterback was far better only four days after his starting debut and it has coaches excited about what this can mean now with more time to work with receivers.

It might even mean connecting on long throws downfield, a Bears problem even with Foles as quarterback.

Or it could mean not getting in an argument with the coach.

"So it all matters, right now, the amount of time on the practice field, especially for Nick and those receivers and tight ends and backs, the more we're able to do that moving forward, obviously the better it’s going to be better for all of us," Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone said Tuesday. "And I think it just helps overall with the execution of each play, more importantly the timing of each route."

Foles had a week to prepare for his first start after not practicing much for three weeks as a backup, but prior to the win over Tampa Bay he had only two real practice days to get more in tune with receivers.

The thinking is against Carolina he'll be able to deliver more throws and make more changes on the field the way he did with David Montgomery and Allen Robinson on the wheel route for 17 yards to set up the game-winning field goal against Tamp Bay.

The wheel-route play was one requiring Foles to throw it almost blindly into open space, and with a better feel for receivers he could accomplish this more often on other plays.

"You're not putting the ball in danger necessarily," Ragone said. "You're putting it in a position where only our guy can make a play, and if it didn’t happen, then it would fall incomplete.

"But I think that goes back to the instinctual part of playing the position and the utter most inner confidence that you can make those type of throws."

And once Foles makes a few of those, coaches see other receivers will start getting involved in similar plays. The hope is the entire offense opens up at that point.

"I think that's contagious," Ragone said. "I think guys feel that when they watch the film at the other positions and realize, 'hey, if we're in our right, correct spots at the right time, then this quarterback has now proven over the short time that the ball will be delivered. You just have to be there."

Being involved in more practices and also games with Matt Nagy calling plays might even let Foles avoid situations like on the play which nearly cost the Bears a 47-yard Cairo Santos field goal in the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers.

This is the one which led to Nagy and Foles having words on the sidelines later.

The Bears had reached the red zone with an 8-yard completion to Allen Robinson at the Tampa Bay 15 while going up-tempo. Foles then wasn't happy about being told to huddle before the next play. Subsequently he lost the ball on a strip-sack for a 13-yard loss as Bobby Massie alertly recovered to keep alive the scoring opportunity.

TV cameras caught the arguing and Nagy pointed out later Foles had Cordarrelle Patterson come wide open in the end zone on the play and none of the arguing would have ensued if they simply hadn't had the sack.

"Now, the issue you run into is when you're in the red zone like that, you have game-plan plays that you scheme all week in the red zone to get into those situations," Nagy said.

Nagy called it a simple fix with more time together.

"That part there, I like the fact that he's communicating that way," Nagy said. "And now, it's just for us, we just got to keep growing as to, OK, next time we get in that situation, how do we communicate through that to put our team in the best situation possible?"

