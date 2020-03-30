BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

How Cordarrelle Patterson's Recruiting Could Pay Off

Gene Chamberlain

If nothing else, Cordarrelle Patterson is persistent.

He's been trying to recruit players to Chicago in free agency and is 0-for-5 at the moment.

Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes, Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady and Darius Slay were all mentioned on Twitter by Patterson as he sought to help GM Ryan Pace spend money he doesn't have.

In almost all cases, these were players Patterson once played with on other NFL teams.

His latest one actually makes sense, but the Bears really lack the money to pursue it because they're down to about $700,000 left under the cap according to Spotrac.com. Patterson is urging them to sign former Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, who was cut near the trading deadline last season after a medical dispute with his team.

Osemele knows Patterson from their days together on the Oakland Raiders. He's a former teammate of Khalil Mack's and made All-Pro in 2016 and the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

With the Bears looking for guard help, the signing of a legitimate starting guard would help them focus their draft on defensive backs or a speed receiver.

At this late of a date in the free agency process, Osemele would likely be more of a bargain and couldn't command the $5.2 million he cost against the Jets' cap last year.

Osemele was a Ravens second-round draft pick in 2012 and started every game that season in winning a ring. They moved him to guard the next year and he has been at guard every season except in 2015 when he played some tackle.

The big drawback to Osemele is his health, and there is currently no way to verify his condition because of the coronavirus freeze in the NFL.

Jets medical officials didn't think Osemele needed surgery to get through the season but he did and underwent surgery against their wishes for a torn labrum in his right shoulder. There was a grievance filed with the NFLPA because the Jets fined him the amount of his game checks each week.

So until his shoulder injury is verified the Bears couldn't sign him.

More importantly from their standpoint, they can't sign anyone until they either get a contract extension done for Allen Robinson to free up cap space in 2020, or restructure another veteran's contract or two for extra cash.

They also could cut someone and save cash.

Patterson might want to quit tweeting about signing players because high among the contracts most disposable on the Bears' payroll is his.

They could save $4.75 million by cutting him before or after June 1.

There's another reason for discouraging players from openly recruiting like Patterson did.

Trying to bring in other players can rankle existing teammates at those positions. They'd feel the way Ha Ha Clinton-Dix must have felt before free agency started when Bears players tweeted about bringing in safety Tony Jefferson, who is recovering from an ACL tear.

It's not good for team morale.

The Bears could certainly use a guard. The signing of Germain Ifedi wasn't necessarily a starting acquisition. He could be a swing tackle and backup guard.

The medical situation of Osemele as well as Jefferson are issues to watch as players hope for normalcy to return to the NFL's offseason cycle.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A good point made in Rick Morrissey's column about the effect of the…

Gene Chamberlain

How Nick Foles Era Brings a Different Look to Bears

The addition of a different style of quarterback who is a competitor for Mitchell Trubisky completely changes the scene at Bears practices and possibly even in games

Gene Chamberlain

Mark Potash brings good cheer and optimism to the Sun-Times' coverage…

Gene Chamberlain

Ideal Bears Safety Pick Could Be One Taken Later in Draft

Notre Dame's Jalen Elliott isn't a big in-the-box safety to snuff out the run, but has enough versatility to become a fit for the Bears in their defensive scheme

Gene Chamberlain

Where Bears Can Find Speed Receivers After Round 2

Because of the glut of talent at the wide receiver position in this year's draft, the Chicago Bears can find someone with world-class speed among later picks while using their two second-round picks to address other needs or even to trade down

Gene Chamberlain

Tight End Jimmy Graham Tries to Turn Back the Clock

Veteran tight end says his health and strength are the best they've been in years, while he waits to get involved in functions with his new team

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Jeff Gladney Keeps Popping Up in Mocks with Bears

Since January NFL mock drafts have most consistently put TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney's name next to the Chicago Bears in Round 2 and there are several reasons

Gene Chamberlain

Top Draft Needs for Bears and the NFC North

The Chicago Bears are coming out of free agency with some definite needs in the draft and not many picks to make them, while the rest of the NFC North has made strides

Gene Chamberlain

Can the NFL hold a low-key draft without the glitz and fanfare? Check…

Gene Chamberlain

Nothing Secondary About Potential Bears Problem

After losing two starting defensive backs for the second straight year, the Chicago Bears haven't resupplied their secondary in free agency with high-level talent like last year and it could result in pass coverage problems

Gene Chamberlain