Ticket prices for the Bears and Lions game Sunday at Soldier Field have remained relatively stable in the secondary market despite the meteoric rise of quarterback Justin Fields.

The average price on Thursday through SI Tickets for the minimum priced tickets available was at $141, $14 more than last week before Fields' record-setting 178-yard rushing day against the Miami Dolphins.

The minimum price available is actually $3 less than before last week's game against the Dolphins.

The opponent seems to be a greater factor in ticket prices this week as the average price of tickets available for the Lions game is 376.78, which is $89 less than for the Dolphins game.

SI Tickets has tickets available for next week's Bears road game at Atlanta for bargain rates. Prices for that Bears road game start at $88, with upper sideline seats available in the $130 range.

