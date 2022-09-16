How to Watch Bears and Packers
Bears and Packers TV, radio, streaming and betting information for the Sunday Night Football game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.
Chicago Bears (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-1)
Kickoff: Sunday, 7:20 p.m., Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Streaming: fubo TV
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Packers by 9 1/2 (Over/under 41 1/2). Money Line, Bears, $100 wins $375. Packers, $500 wins $100. Latest info at SI.com sports book
Prop Bets
- Aaron Jones rushing over/under 52 1/2 yards
- David Montgomery rushing over/under 50 1/2 yards
- A.J. Dillon rushing over/under 50 1/2 yards
- Justin Fields rushing over/under 36 1/2 yard
- Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 48 1/2
- Aaron Jones receiving yards over/under 28 1/2
- Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 28 1/2
- David Montgomery receiving yards over/under 16 1/2
- Justin Fields passing over/under 198 1/2
- Aaron Rodgers passing over/under 245 1/2
- Justin Fields passing TDs over/under 0.5
- Aaron Rodgers passing TDs over/under 1.5
- Mason Crosby kicking points over/under 7 1/2
- Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2
- Robert Quinn sacks over/under 0.5
The Trend is Your Friend
- The Bears are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 September games
- The Packers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 against the Bears
- The Packers are 6-0 straight up against the Bears in the last six at Lambeau Field
- The Packers are 14-0 straight up in their last 14 after a loss
- The Packers are 9-0 with Aaron Rodgers straight up starting against the Bears after a loss
- The Packers are 8-1 against the spread with Aaron Rodgers starting against the Bears after a loss
- The Packers are 6-1 against the spread since 2020 after a loss
