Bears Being Tested with Injuries to Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney

Two of the Bears better young contributors went down with injuries against Green Bay and their availability going forward is cloudy at best

The Bears are in the playoffs against a team they've already faced.

The problem is there are fewer Bears to go against the New Orleans Saints in this one than in the 26-23 overtime loss they suffered earlier this season at Soldier Field.

In Sunday's 35-16 loss to Green Bay, when Darnell Mooney broke loose for a long ball and had career highs of 10 receptions for 93 yards, the Bears lost him to an ankle injury that could impact his availability for the playoff game.

He wasn't the only one. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith left in the first half with an elbow injury and didn't return, leaving inexperienced Josh Woods to play and be burned by the Packers for one touchdown pass.

"He's a tough son-of-a-buck now," coach Matt Nagy said of Smith. "He's tough. We'll have to see what the doctors and what (trainer) Andre (Tucker) say."

Smith has been critical to the Bears on both the ground and against the pass. Woods, his replacement, had played only 18 NFL plays on defense before the loss to Green Bay.

Making matters worse, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine remain sidelined with injuries and Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor continue to try to fill in for them.

"Guys just gotta be ready," Bears safety Eddie Jackson said. "You've seen it with Duke and Kindle coming in and having to play because Buster and Jaylon was out. Guys just gotta come in and be ready.

"You've gotta pay attention in meetings and when your number's called, you've gotta step up. I feel like we've been doing a good job at that. Coaches have been doing a great job and getting guys prepared to step in when their number's called."

For linebacker Danny Trevathan, the injury to Smith can be huge.

"We miss a great player because he fits this defense," Trevathan said. "Me and him, we practice together all the time, so I'm used to having him on that side. When he goes out, next-man mentality, but you still miss that voice.

"I'm confident in the LBs that we have, Josh and Iggy (Joel Iyiegbuniwe), and just communication is going to be a big part between us. And we're going to work that. We do a great job, trying to spend as much time as I am now with them. But it's going to be good work for us because we all can do any job."

Mooney's injury wouldn't be as devastating if he can't play. The Bears have a surplus of wide receivers, anyway, so they'd rely more on Anthony Miller and can also use Javon Wims and Riley Ridley.

Woods will need some extra work from coaches and from Trevathan to get ready to face the Saints.

"Just being on the same page, communication, knowing what they're doing, flying around, but there's a lot of stuff that when you play, you can see it on the iPad and on film, but to get out there on film and see, you've got to be aware," Trevathan said.

The Bears would expect the Saints to try and attack Woods, the same way Green Bay did for a TD pass.

"It's a copycat league," Trevathan said. "You have to know what's coming sometimes to make a play, and communication is a big part of that. I feel like he stepped in and made a couple of plays. I know he feels like he can make a little more, and that's the mindset we all have right now."

