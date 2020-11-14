SI.com
BearDigest
Injury Situation Threatens to Leave Bears Using Backup Backs

Gene Chamberlain

Unless there is a drastic improvement in the health of some Chicago Bears, the running game appears to be in even less capable hands against the Minnesota Vikings Monday night than last week against Tennessee.

It won't matter who calls the plays.

All of the Bears who missed the full practice Thursday were unable to go on Friday, as well.

Running back David Montgomery remains in the concussion protocol, although the team can take that right up to just 90 minutes before kickoff to clear him. At the moment, they would have Ryan Nall, Cordarrelle Patterson and presumably practice squad running back Lamar Miller available to play, although nothing has been confirmed yet about activating Miller.

Center Sam Mustipher missed again with a groin injury and starting center Cody Whitehair is still out with a calf injury and on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while right tackle Bobby Massie is on injured reserve and his backup Jason Spriggs missed a second straight day of practice with a knee injury.

Spriggs last week also was on the Reserve/COVIID-19 list.

As a result, the Bears offensive line looks like it could have Alex Bars at center, Arlington Hambright at left guard and Rashaad Coward at right tackle for the second straight game.

Tight end Cole Kmet missed a second straight game with a groin injury. Others joining Kmet in missing a second straight day with injuries were safety Sherrick McManis (hand), nose tackle John Jenkins (ankle) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder).

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (knee), linebacker Roquan Smith (back), linebacker Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) and safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) were limited in practice.

