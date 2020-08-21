It's the time of camp when Bears coach Matt Nagy says he begins to worry about soft tissue injuries, three or four days into padded practices.

The Bears had a more injuries on Friday including a big one and a long-lasting one.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks missed Friday's non-padded practice with a quad muscle injury and linebacker Josh Woods is out with a groin strain.

Nagy also revealed tight end Darion Clark is out for the year with a serious shoulder injury.

Clark is the 6-foot-7 basketball player from Southern Cal, Charlotte and Grand Canyon and never played college football. With his injury, the Bears are down to six tight ends on the roster.

Losing Hicks is a big blow because the Bears already are without veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who took the COVID-19 opt-out clause.

Hicks last year missed essentially 12 games of the season with a dislocated elbow and the Bears lacked the inside explosion on pass rush they've been accustomed to getting. The Bears had brought in three defensive linemen for tryouts this week and with their numbers at those positions depleted it wouldn't be surprising to if they made a move.

Bilal Nichols has been playing nose tackle and splitting time with John Jenkins there in practice.

Woods is a backup but plays a position where the Bears already were considered thin. He is battling with Joel Iyiegbuniwe for the third linebacker spot, as well as with undrafted rookies Keandre Jones and Rashad Smith.

Nagy has also clarified the status of both edge rushers Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack. They've been using Mack only occasionally and Quinn's participation has been even more reduced than Mack's. However, Nagy doesn't want to label either of the players as injury risks.

It's more of a longer-term approach with both players to make certain they are 100% ready for the regular season.

"We just feel like with these vets, we want to do that," Nagy said. "It's where we're at."

Linebackers coach Ted Monachino said it's not a problem because he's trying to sort out who the third and fourth linebackers will be.

"We are managing Khalil's reps simply because we can," Monachino said. "We've got four players that we really need to get a good feel for. And when I say we're managing his reps, is him taking four less than those four players much management at all? Not really. We can pick and choose with Khalil, the reps that he needs, and that's the phase we're in with him right now."

Quinn is on the field but wasn't involved Thursday in contact drills. The Bears weren't in pads on Friday.

"We'll slowly ease him into things," Nagy said. "You'll start seeing him more and more. We're just not there right now. We're excited for what he's going to bring to this defense."

