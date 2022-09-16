Velus Jones' concern over aggravating his hamstring injury was apparently well founded.

On Thursday after Jones had practiced Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, he was back on the sideline with the hamstring issue. He was the only one missing practice with an injury for the Bears.

Jones said after Wednesday's practice that part of the reason he came back during preseason and then was gone again was he had aggravated the injury. Apparently he had another setback after Wednesday's practice, and the Bears could have used his speed at receiver, out of the backfield or on returns this week.

The only other player on the injury report Thursday for the Bears was fullback Khari Blasingame, but he missed practice for a personal matter not injury related.

Tackle Riley Reiff, who had been limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, was able to go through a full practice on Thursday.

The Packers have their own injury concerns, mostly on the offensive line.

They had been hoping to get former All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari back this week as he continued a comeback from 2021 knee surgery. Bakhtiari practiced Wednesday on a limited basis. However, on Thursday he could not practice at all.

Also out Thursday for the Packers was starting guard Jon Runyan for the second straight day because he is in the concussion protocol.

The other Green Bay injury concern is guard Elgton Jenkins, who had ACL surgery last season after an injury. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday after doing the same on Wednesday. Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who missed the opener due to an ankle injury, also went through his second straight limited practice.

The Packers had linebacker Quay Walker leave last week's loss to Minnesota with a shoulder injury but he is apparently over that issue as he has been able to practice both Wednesday and Thursday.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven