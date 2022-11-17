After weeks when the Bears had very few injuries and opponents came into their game with a long list, the script has flipped.

Guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) all missed practice with injuries.

Running back David Montgomery also wasn't on the field but it was due to a personal absence.

Jenkins and Muhammad missed last week's game with their injuries.

Safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (knee) practiced on a limited basis.

The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, had only one player miss and that was tight end Felipe Franks the converted Arkansas quarterback.

Safety Erik Harris (foot) and cornerback A.J. and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) were limited.

