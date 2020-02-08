The corporate world gets credited for the overused phrase, "thinking outside the box."

The Bears could use some outside-the-box thinking when analyzing their backup quarterback situation, the player who is being sought to come in and be Mitchell Trubisky's backup this season with an ability to step in and play long term.

The obvious potential veteran challengers are players like Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, and for those with vivid imaginations Tom Brady.

Then there are the possibilities which would require a trade partner willling to simply eat tons dead cap because they like the taste, like Jacksonville and Nick Foles or Washington and a healthy Alex Smith. Uh, not happening.

There are other possibilities. One route is always restricted free agency. Another is the resurrection route.

This role doesn't have to be a current NFL starter. Especially because Trubisky is being given the shot this year to prove himself again, a backup with past NFL playing experience or a combination of a draft pick and an NFL backup would also be possible.

The backup would come in earlier in the year if Trubisky suffered an injury or completely bombed out, while the draft pick would play later after getting his bearings in the league. If they were to do this, bringing back Chase Daniel could even be a possibility. However, the idea here is to get someone who could play long term or in the future. Daniel's abilities to play beyond one game have already proven to be limited.

So reclamation projects can work, as well.



At more than a few points in the past, Matt Nagy pointed out how he had worked with Alex Smith and liked the thought of helping a player ascend after initially struggling in the league.

Among the restricted free agent possibilities is Taysom Hill, the Swiss army knife of the Saints. Putting in an offer sheet on him might serve a couple of purposes. One of those is some payback.

Bears GM Ryan Pace put in an offer sheet in 2016 on Saints tight end Josh Hill. The Saints matched the offer and kept him.

Pace's old buddy from his days in New Orleans, Saints GM Mickey Loomis, then came and put in an offer on Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith and took him from Chicago. Now the entire thing didn't work out because of injuries to Meredith in the end.

So twice Loomis has kept the player, why not go after another? At the very least, they'd make the Saints pay more to retain their restricted free agent.

There is one problem. The Bears don't have a third-round draft pick to pay in compensation if they won Hill. They might be dealing away a second-rounder to do this.

There are several possibilities in the NFL to simply signing or trading for a veteran starter.

Here are some quarterback candidates from outside the box for Bears consideration:

Taysom Hill

The Saints "quarterback" probably should have been wearing a crash helmet instead of a football helmet the past three seasons He would be an intriguing possibility. He's an RFA so it could mean draft pick compensation depending where the Saints tender Hill. Saints coach Sean Payton has already said this will be his quarterback when Drew Brees retires. It seems unlikely it will happen this year. Hill could have a very good shot at being the starter this year if he came to Chicago. He's been working at bargain rates so the cost might be low, which makes him more attactive. He could finally stop going down on kick coverage, blocking punts or returning kicks with the Bears.

He's an exciting player as a runner and what's often forgotten about Hill is he threw for over 6,000 yards at BYU. His combination of running and passing would be an exciting and freshing spark if Trubisky couldn't move the team. Who knows if Payton is even serious about making Hill the starter in 2021 or after Brees' retirement? After 2020, Brees might just say he's coming back again. The drawback to all of this is Hill's age, but this also works in the Bears' favor. He'll be 30 already in the 2020 season. He was on a Mormon mission and later came into the league with the Packers in 2017. He played in preseason for them and was waived, which is when the Saints claimed him. But this can work to the Bears' favor because who knows how many more years he has left and does he really want to just sit around waiting until Brees actually does retire? And what could be better for Bears fans than to take a quarterback the Packers didn't want back to Lambeau Field as starter and beat them?

Jeff Driskel

An unrestricted free agent, his performance against the Bears in one start last year alone should put him in the class of possible backups. Driskel came in on a moment's notice to start for injured Matthew Stafford and took it to the Bears early at Soldier Field in a 20-13 Chicago victory. He has three more starts for his two NFL seasons than Chase Daniel had in 10 seasons, so experience isn't a factor. Sure, it's a different offense with the Bears, an RPO style. Yet Driskel started five games in 2018 playing for the Bengals and his offensive coordinator then was new Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, and his offense employed RPO. Driskel looked very comfortable running it in zone read or scrambling against the Bears and should be able to adapt well.

Blake Bortles

It's true he was a total bust with the Jaguars, with stats worse than Trubisky's. Like Trubisky, he was forced into playing immediately when it's possible he might have benefited from watching for a season. How good was his coaching in Jacksonville's offense? That's a valid question. There are plenty of factors at work besides his talent. Anyway, he has been in the league six years, knows how it all works, and last year got to sit and take it all in as Jared Goff's backup in an offense with excellent quarterback coaching. Maybe he'd emerge from this and from better quarterback coaching with the Bears as a different player.

Maybe not.

