In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season.

Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out of the hospital by Monday afternoon and on Tuesday was at Halas Hall receiving a day-to-day designation from coach Matt Eberflus. That means there is a chance they could even see him playing Saturday at Soldier Field against the Bills.

"We have a walk-through practice today—we're not having a full practice because of the short week," Eberflus said. "He's here, engaged, walking around, moving around, looking good. He's day to day. We'll see where it goes from there."

Added Eberflus about the possibility of Jenkins playing: "It's a possibility. We'll evaluate it tomorrow and see where it goes and see how he feels—day to day, for sure."

Sanborn left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and Eberflus said while it wasn't a severe injury, it is enough to keep him out of games for three weeks. There are only three games remaining, so they'll put him on injured reserve and free up a roster spot.

Sanborn emerged as one of the big surprises of the season, right up behind left tackle Braxton Jones Jr.

Sanborn made 59 tackles in six starts at middle linebacker after Roquan Smith was traded and middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow was moved to Smith's weakside linebacker spot. There was plenty to like about Sanborn's production, as he had two sacks, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

"Just his maturity, his ability to handle that space," Eberflus said. "Coming in there, we had some injuries and whatnot, and being able to function. And then the production. He had a lot of tackling production.

"His instincts, we saw, and we saw that during training camp. So we were excited about that. He's an impactful player and we're excited to have him."

The Bears replaced Sanborn on the roster by signing former Chiefs practice squad linebacker Elijah Lee. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker from Kansas State had been a seventh-round draft pick by Minnesota, was cut and the 49ers picked him up. They had him for three seasons. He has been with Cleveland, Detroit and Kansas City, has played in 71 games and made six starts with 105 tackles, four for loss.