Jalen Carter’s dominance with the Philadelphia Eagles has some Chicago Bears fans furious
Yesterday, in the Philadelphia Eagles’ thrilling 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a straight-up, inarguable, unmitigated beast.
The sophomore phenom tallied five tackles and two sacks, while playing a key role in making Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford look human, helping hold the future Hall of Famer to 26-of-44 passing and a mere 47.8 QB rating.
For Bears fans, though, this performance brought back one familiar question: What if Chicago had drafted Jalen Carter instead?
The Decision That Haunts Bears Nation
On Draft Night, 2023, Chicago’s GM Ryan Poles swapped the Bears’ first-round pick (#9) for Philly’s (#10). The Eagles used the 9th pick to snag Carter, the game-wrecking defensive tackle now anchoring one of the NFL’s top defenses.
Meanwhile, the Bears used the 10th pick to draft offensive tackle Darnell Wright.
Wright has been a solid contributor for Chicago; Pro Football Focus graded him out at 79.3 this season, making him their 16th-ranked tackle in the league.
However, Carter’s performance has been next-level. He earned second-team All-Pro honors while leading the NFL’s stingiest defense in terms of yards allowed, and becoming a cornerstone of the Eagles' championship-caliber team.
Wright or Wrong?
Carter’s explosive performance against the Rams on Sunday reignited debates among Bears fans. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, ranging from regret to outright frustration:
Team Darnell: A Few Optimists Speak Out
Despite Carter’s dominance, a segment of Bears Nation remains steadfast in their belief that Wright was the correct choice:
Some Fans Just Aren’t Sure What to Think
And then there are a few supporters who are confused about the whole thing: