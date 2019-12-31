The Bears began doing all the clerical work normally associated with the end of a season by signing nine practice squad level players to futures contracts.

Lineman Dino Boyd, defensive back Xavier Crawford, wide receiver Reggie Davis, defensive back Stephen Denmark, wide receiver Thomas Ives, center Sam Mustipher, tight end Dax Raymond, wide receiver Alex Wesley, and linebacker James Vaughters all signed futures contracts.

Vaughters was the only player of the group on the 53-man roster this season. The former CFL player was active for three games.

Denmark is the only Bears draft pick in the group. He was chosen in the seventh round last year.