Bears Sign James Vaughters, Eight More to Futures Deals

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears began doing all the clerical work normally associated with the end of a season by signing nine practice squad level players to futures contracts.

Lineman Dino Boyd, defensive back Xavier Crawford, wide receiver Reggie Davis, defensive back Stephen Denmark, wide receiver Thomas Ives, center Sam Mustipher, tight end Dax Raymond, wide receiver Alex Wesley, and linebacker James Vaughters all signed futures contracts.

Vaughters was the only player of the group on the 53-man roster this season. The former CFL player was active for three games.

Denmark is the only Bears draft pick in the group. He was chosen in the seventh round last year. 

Gene Chamberlain

Rick Morrissey holds the McCaskeys responsible for this year's fade to black. And says they are like…

Bears Close it Out Against Vikings

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears have beaten the Minnesota Vikings three straight times under coach Matt Nagy, and go for four straight with a twist. In the season finale, the game means nothing to both teams.

Eddy Pineiro Riding the Elevator Up

Gene Chamberlain

Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro plans to get bigger and stronger for next season after finishing 23 of 28 for 82.1%.

Bears Final Drive Nets Season-Ending Win

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears got a 22-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro with 10 seconds remaining and defeated the Minnesota Vikings 21-19 to close the 2019 season.

Free Agency Could Cost Bears Their Depth

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Williams, Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski among unrestricted free agents who could be left out of 2020 mix for Bears.

Kyle Long Indicates Possible End to Bears Career

Gene Chamberlain

Bears guard Kyle Long has been on injured reserve since Oct. 14 and tweeted Sunday about a possible end to his career with the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Barry Rozner braces for Tuesday's spin. The Bears will hold their postseason press conference then…

Even in Victory, Bears Inconsistent Nature is Obvious

Gene Chamberlain

Positive merely balances out the negative for the Bears in finale of an up-and-down .500 season.

Finale Meaningful for Bears at Final Gun

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears try to get through a meaningless game against Minnesota Vikings reserves and then start the serious work at preventing a repeat disappointment next year.

Shuffling of Bears Coaching Deck Seems in Order

Gene Chamberlain

There won't be a head coaching change but assistants on the offensive side of the ball have to be wondering about their job security after the problems the Bears have had moving the ball.