Why Jay Cutler Hopes Bears Let Justin Fields Watch

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler saw the benefits of watching the first dozen games of his NFL career so he thinks it would be of help to new Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Jay Cutler's name in Chicago might evoke a negative response from many but there's no denying he speaks with the authority of someone who's been there at starting quarterback for the Bears.

Cutler thinks the Bears would be doing the right thing by not asking quarterback Justin Fields to play on opening night.

During an appearance on ESPN's Waddle & Silvy Show on Tuesday, Cutler said he thought Matt Nagy was doing the right thing by letting Andy Dalton play first.

"I wouldn't play the kid to start, that's what I would do," Cutler said. "That's where I would start. I would let him watch. I think it's just a tough spot to put someone out there and especially in Chicago.

"I think Andy is more than serviceable. I think they can win games with Andy and kind of float the ship along until the kid is ready."

Cutler labeled himself conservative by nature on such things.

"Everybody is different," Cutler told Waddle & Silvy. "I've just always been on the side of 'what's 10 games? what's a season in, you know, the grand scheme of this kid's career?' "

Cutler recalled his own opener in 2006 when he watched Plummer at the Edward Jones Dome against the St. Louis Rams. Cutler didn't play in that rookie year until Week 13 against Seattle in a 23-20 loss. He replaced Plummer, who had a 39-15 career record as Broncos starter but had been 1-3 in the playoffs.

"I remember the first game I was like, because, you know there was rumblings that I might play and all this stuff, I was like, I have no idea what's happening here," Cutler said. "Let's figure this thing out for a minute. And we were in St. Louis in the old dome and it was, I mean, it was insanely loud. And we had a million checks that game. I mean we were checking everything and none of it worked.

"We got beat down that game (18-10). But I was like, if I go in this game they better dial it back to Day 1 or I'm screwed."

Cutler called the biggest obstacle a lack of reps in practice. As is customary for starters, Plummer took all of the first-team reps in practice.

"I didn't take the reps so I wasn't ready to play but I also think it benefited me tremendously of watching it, seeing the ups and downs, see us lose games, seeing us win games and Jake was the consummate pro."'

Cutler did say the quarterback position in Chicago could produce more pressure for Fields than he might be able to face as a rookie.

"He came from Ohio State, he played in big games before," Cutler said. "So I don't think he's going to mind it too much.

"You know, I don't think he's going to mind it much but I will say this, this isn't Ohio State. This isn't college football. The playing field gets leveled really quickly in the NFL so you're going to get humbled. Bad things are going to happen."

They can and did for Cutler, whose up-and-down eight seasons in Chicago with a 51-51 record as starter at the end of 2016.

