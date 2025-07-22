Jaylon Johnson 'out a few weeks' as Chicago Bears begin training camp
Chicago Bears superstar cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be out of training camp practices for a few weeks with what the general manager described as a leg injury that he suffered during the offseason.
Johnson was placed on the non-football injury list to begin training camp, but there wasn't much clarity about the reason why until Tuesday.
There was even some speculation that Johnson was unhappy with his contract after the explosion in the cornerback market this offseason.
Instead, the Bears will be without their most important defensive player for at least a few weeks. Hopefully, it won't linger into the regular season and create a massive problem for a defense that can't afford losing its top cover guy, especially with a pass rush that will begin the 2025 NFL season with so many question marks.