Jaylon Johnson called last week's Bears loss entirely frustrating, mainly because he had nothing to do with it.

He'll get the chance Thursday night to help prevent a three-game losing streak in his return from a quad injury against the Washington Commanders.

"I had a lot of emotions, really," Johnson said. "I started kind of pacing really at some point because it's like I know some of those things would have been prevented if I was out on the field.

"I feel like a lot of the game would have went totally different. But I am really just trying to see the bigger picture and I'll see them again. So I'm really just focused on this week now an preparing the best way I can for this week."

It's difficult to imagine Minnesota's Kirk Cousins going 17 of 17 to start the game with Johnson at cornerback.

Then again, Johnson had to admire the fight in rookie cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones while he was away.

"I feel like they did good," Johnson said. "I feel like it's one of those things they had to get thrown in the fire and with that Texans game, they're a run-heavy team, we weren’t too challenged in the air, and same thing with the Giants, a run-heavy team. And then having that real first challenge I feel like going against arguably the best receiver in the league, so that's never easy for anybody."

They gave up 12 catches to Justin Jefferson.

"But for being their first time, I feel like they adjusted really well and I feel that's a good characteristic to have in this league," Johnson said.

Now it's Johnson facing some top receivers, including "Scary Terry," aka Terry McLaurin.

"He's definitely good at making explosive plays, definitely a good savvy route runner, so I feel like he's definitely the leader top to bottom," Johnson said.

McLaurin isn't even the leading pass catcher. Slot receiver Curtis Samuel is, with 32 receptions. But McLaurin has been the downfield guy and it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears attach Johnson to him at times even if they do greatly value zone defense.

Johnson got targeted only four times in the first two games, a possible measure of respect—or perhaps more inviting targets elsewhere in the secondary. Regardless, the Bears anticipate Carson Wentz will test everyone.

"I feel like he's a big-play guy," Johnson said.

Wentz has thrown six interceptions already but also is coming off a game when he threw for 359 yards and averaged 9.45 yards per attempt.

"You see he's kind of holding the ball, taking sacks, different things like that," Johnson said. "He's definitely a big-play guy.

"We really got to stay on top and limit those big plays. Keep the ball in his hands as long as possible."

For Johnson, it might be a game with plenty of opportunities but it's what he wants.

"I feel like for me, it's not just about dominating one game at the beginning of the season, I feel like I want to dominate throughout the whole season," he said. "Coming back healthy, just being ready to go, I feel like it's just another step in the direction of dominating."

