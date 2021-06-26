Morgan Moses Signing Leaves Bears Few Tackle Options

Morgan Moses signing with Jets limits possible tackle help if Bears decide Teven Jenkins needs more seasoning.

The signing of Morgan Moses by the New York Jets reportedly for a relatively bargain rate of $3.6 million should leave little doubt the Bears have determined rookie Teven Jenkins can step immediately in as a starter.

The Bears could have easily afforded the amount Moses received. They had brought him in for a visit, but Moses has been a right tackle and the Bears would have been interested in left tackle or swing tackle help.

There are a few players still unsigned who could fit a backup role at tackle if they felt Elijah Wilkinson couldn't be a backup on both sides. However, Wilkinson played left tackle with the first team in organized team activities before moving over to right tackle after an undisclosed injury to Germain Ifedi. Then Jenkins stepped in with the starters.

Top players remaining in the market place might not be the way the Bears go if they're still uncertain about the position. Waiting until teams start with roster cuts to find potential backup help would be another way to go.

Former Chargers, Seahawks and Panthers left tackle Russell Okung is unsigned. He suffered a pulmonary embolism in 2019 and a calf injury last year, and as a result played only 13 games the last two seasons with the Chargers and Panthers.

Okung was highly paid at $13 million last year and it definitely would be an issue for the Bears. He's also 33 years old but the Bears didn't see that as a problem when they pursued 33-year-old tackle Trent Williams before he signed with San Francisco.

The Packers had cut former Lions and Ravens tackle Ricky Wagner and the 6-foot-6, 313-pounder remains a free agent after being a right tackle most of his career.

Probably the other top tackle left is former Chicago Marian Catholic and Purdue player Dennis Kelly, the 30-year-old former Tennessee Titans swing tackle who started every game at right tackle for the Titans last year for the first time and logged a career-high 1,049 snaps. He fought through knee issues last season while doing it.

In Jenkins and fifth-round tackle Larry Borom, the Bears seemingly have their future at the position. In Ifedi and Wilkinson, they may think they have sufficient backup help to go forward and avoid the market.

Or they could wait until a veteran tackle comes available due to roster cuts.

