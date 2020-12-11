Earlier in the season the Bears struggled at contending with Aaron Donald.

Now they'll have to contend with another dominant player on the defensive front who attacks in different ways. It's likely to test their newly formed offensive line.

J.J. Watt isn't having the type of statistical dominance he enjoyed in 2018 but remains the force to contend with on the Texans front.

"Man, that guy brings it every single play," Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. "You know what you're going to get out of 99. He's going to bring it no matter what the situation and I still think he can still bat down balls and get picks because I've seen it on tape."

The problem the Bears face in contending with Watt is as much cerebral as physical. The Texans move him around on the defensive front more than he's ever been moved, and it's kept offensive linemen guessing.

The Bears succeeded greatly when they went up-tempo early against the Detroit Lions defense. It's not as easy to be up-tempo on the line when Watt is moving around from position to position.

"The players are just, they're going to have to be pros about it," Bears offensive line coach Bill Lazor said. "They're going to have to be smart, they're going to have to see where he is. If he lines up in a spot that they weren't quite expecting him, then they're going to have to find ways to get help to him.

"That's kind of how you deal with these kind of players. He can wreck a run play or a pass play. That's just a fact. And he's been doing it a long time."

Here are the most difficult individual matchups facing the Bears in their attempt to end a six-game losing streak against the Houston Texans.

Bears RT Germain Ifedi vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt

Watt may not need to move around as much against the Bears because the mismatch is at his regular left defensive end spot. Ifedi isn't supposed to be playing tackle but is due to Bobby Massie's injury. Ifedi isn't fundamentally sound enough or as quick of foot as a tackle needs to be to handle a 288-pound edge rusher with quickness and an ability to bat down passes. Although Watt is not enjoying the sack season he's had in the past with five, he still has seven pass deflections. His production is down at 12 hurries and 21 pressures. In his last full season, he had 32 hurries and 60 pressures to go with 16 sacks. Ifedi's best chance at being effective against Watt is in the run game when he can use a 35-pound weight advantage and get the right edge open. As a pass blocker, he allowed the decisive sack last week. It's not where the Bears would prefer to us him after he'd enjoyed a season being effective as a guard.

Bears LT Charles Leno Jr. vs. Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus

One of the pass rushers the Bears could have drafted when Phil Emery chose Shea McClellin instead, Mercilus has had a year much like Watt's. The other Texans edge rusher is finding it difficult to tee off on passers when the rest of the defense is unable to provide much support. The Texans' interior run defense and pass coverage has been atrocious and pass rush alone can't carry a team. Mercilus has just four sacks and five tacles for loss. His pressures are down from 26 and 25 the past two years to nine this year. Still, he's healthy and an athletic force off the edge whose greatest strength is Leno's biggest weakness -- getting around the corner with his speed. Leno's sacks allowed total has crept up to four, although Pro Football Focus still gives him a solid 70.9 grade overall.

Bears RCB Jaylon Johnson vs. Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks' speed and elusiveness make him a challenge for better cornerbacks but Johnson will be particularly challenged after being beaten with regularity by Detroit last week. He and Tashaun Gipson struggled in communication and in simple fundamental coverage throughout the second half against the Lions. It was the first time Johnson had to contend with a team for the second time in a season and the Lions got revenge on the rookie for the outstanding game he had in the opener against them. Johnson's strength is being able to be physical and tight in coverage but Cooks' speed can make this difficult. Working on Johnson's side is Cooks is contending with neck and foot injuries, but it hasn't stopped Cooks from accumulating 65 yards receiving or more in three straight games.

Bears ILB Danny Trevathan vs. Texans RB David Johnson

Normally the Bears are able to let Roquan Smith be a tackling machine and pursue backs in an attempt to make tackles for loss. With Smith's speed, his duty will likely switch more in this one to spying on Deshaun Watson in order to prevent scrambling yardage. Trevathan will have to take his chances covering Johnson, who is a willing and underused receiver. Johnson has had a concussion to contend with but is now healthy and coach Romeo Crennell said this week to Houston reporters that they anticipate giving him a larger role now. Johnson has the speed and power to hurt the Bears in dual ways, much like the Packers running backs did. Trevathan's pass coverage has suffered much of the year and he's allowing a passer rating of 114.6 when targeted, according to Sportradar. The inability of Texans tight ends Darren Fells or Jordan Akins to pile up big receiving numbers this year, and injuries at wide receiver make it likely Watson will look to Johnson as a receiver in this one.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven