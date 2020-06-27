BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

J.P. Holtz Holds One Edge Over Other Bears Tight Ends

Gene Chamberlain

J.P. Holtz's arrival with the Bears last year proved one of the better personnel twists they had in a year when they were all too self-absorbed in their misery to appreciate it.

He started out Week 1 with the Washington Redskins, got cut and picked up by the Bears the next week due to injuries to Adam Shaheen and Trey Burton, then suited up for his first game against his old team and actually played 13 offensive plays against them.

Holtz went on in his first season to take more snaps and had more receiving yards than any Bears tight end last year, although this probably isn't too great of a compliment because no one gets excited about a seven-catch, 91-yard season.

Coach Matt Nagy was doling out some praise after a few wins late yast year and sent some toward backup tight ends Jesper Horsted and Holtz for the way they played after the loss of Shaheen and Burton.

"I want to credit them, especially J.P. Holtz," Nagy said. "Here's a kid that's come in here and done everything that we've asked and he's helped us out at that Y (tight end) position."

Besides playing as an undersized Y or in-line tight end, Holtz also proved useful being moved into the backfield as a fullback lead blocker or H-back, even though this isn't supposed to be a big part of the offense. Nagy resisted using a fullback and the I-formation but Holtz helped it work a bit when they did go to it and as such he is a useful player to have as a reserve going forward because new tight ends Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris are unlikely to perform such a duty.

It's easier to project a role for Holtz in this offense provided he is playing special teams well. He did take part in 35% of the snaps after coming on board and the number would have to rise if he's to have a role.

It all depends on how many tight ends they decide to retain, whether it's four or five.

The new roster rules put in effect on last year's CBA allow teams to stash a veteran on the practice squad if need be, and to elevate two of them a week to the regular roster for games.

If they go with only three tight ends, Holtz would be a good choice for this. Or because of his versatility, he might even be a better choice to simply keep on the roster.

J.P. Holtz at a Glance

Pittsburgh TE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240

Key Numbers: Holtz had the longest pass play by a Bears tight end last year. A 30-yard screen pass in a 31-24 win over Dallas.

Roster Chance: 2.5 on a 1-5 scale with 5 being the best chance

2020 Projection: 7 receptions, 80 yards in limited play mostly as an H-back and special teams player.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Ben Braunecker | TE

Ben Braunecker flashed some impressive plays for three games after injuries to regular Chicago Bears tight ends last season but then suffered a season-ending concussion and may never get another shot at extensive playing time due to the additions the team has made at the position.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Special Teams Coverage Units in Line for Changes

It's the natural state of a special teams coverage or return units to change constantly and the Chicago Bears can anticipate even more change than normal this season

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Darion Clark | TE

The odds are stacked against Darion Clark of even making the Chicago Bears practice squad, as a former college basketball player without football experience beyond his junior year of high school who is hoping to catch on as a tight end.

Gene Chamberlain

Adding Distance Between Fans and Players to Stop COVID

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tyler Bray | QB

Chicago Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray has extensive preseason playing experience but only four plays worth over seven regular seasons, and the Bears appear satisfied he can be their insurance policy at the position again.

Gene Chamberlain

Familiar Bears Setting Can Mean Everything to Nick Foles

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has struggled at points in his career where he had unfamiliar quarterback coaches, but succeeded greatly when paired with familiar instructors

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: David Montgomery | RB

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had fewer receptions as a rookie than Jordan Howard did as a rookie after coaches and GM Ryan Pace said they had to have a better receiver out of the backfield.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Rumors of Bears to Arlington Racecourse Off and Running

The Bears are in a lease running to 2033 at Soldier Field but rumors keep building about Arlington International Racecourse closing for horse racing to possibly become a stadium for a certain NFL team.

Gene Chamberlain

Ted Ginn Jr. Expects Mitchell Trubisky to Be Bears QB

With virtually anyone on the planet who has seen a football game predicting Mitchell Trubisky will lose his battle for Chicago Bears starting quarterback to Nick Foles, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. says he expects the opposite.

Gene Chamberlain

One Bear Who Could Flame Out

Gene Chamberlain