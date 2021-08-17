Justin Fields Receives Rare Criticism from Expected Source

One website which has made a habit of downgrading Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles as Bears quarterbacks now has Justin Fields in its sights.

This may come as a shock to Bears fans but not all the reaction to Justin Fields' preseason debut was positive.

The 10-of-14 passing effort for 142 yards with a TD passing and rushing was enough to give Fields a mediocre score from a frequent critic of Bears quarterbacks, none other than Pro Football Focus.

PFF consistently blasted Mitchell Trubisky and also criticized Nick Foles last year. PFF did rank Fields the best passer in the middle-to-long range in college football last year.

However, the first effort against Miami earned him a mundane 64.0 grade from PFF for his 33 snaps taken. It was third best among the five rookie quarterbacks taken in Round 1 in 2021.

The Jets' Zach Wilson (80.3) and Patriots' Mack Jones (79.5) rated higher. Top draft pick Trevor Lawrence was fourth (58.4) and Trey Lance last (48.8), although he might have had the prettiest touchdown pass.

PFF's Sam Monson didn't think he got rid of the ball fast enough.

"He had by far the longest average time to throw (3.8 seconds) of any of the first-round rookies, and even when the plays he extended by moving around are filtered out, he averaged half a second more per dropback than any of the rest," PFF wrote.

CBS Sports didn't agree. They ranked Fields' effort as the best rookie quarterback effort of the week.

While PFF thought Fields took too long to throw, numerous websites came down on him for being mouthy about the speed of the game. His comment after the game saying the play speed seemed slow to him was misconstrued by some.

It wasn't a bit of cockiness or even a rip at the Dolphins subs who played against him. Fields was trying to pay a compliment to his own defense for the way they prepare him in practice.

"It was actually kind of slow to me to be honest," he said. I think I was expecting it to be a little bit faster but practicing, game speed, going at it with my teammates every day and of course we have a great defense, so me going against them every day, it definitely slowed the game up a little bit for me. I felt comfortable out there and of course I have room to grow so I'm going to try to get better each and every day.

Fields found one supporter in former Bear defensive end Alex Brown, who has been a commentator for NBC Sports Chicago in the past. He told ESPN he'd start Fields Day 1.

"You put Justin in right now and you live with the growing pains and just continue to keep rolling," Brown said.

Part of the growing pains might be watching how he pays compliments to his defense. Some people on other teams don't like to get their feelings hurt, even if that wasn't the intent.

