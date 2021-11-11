Breakthrough for Justin Fields No Shock

It was a simple explanation by tight end Cole Kmet about how the passing game started clicking in Monday night's second half of a 29-27 loss to Pittsburgh.

Once again, however, it speaks to the way the Bears brought rookie quarterback Justin Fields along in the offseason, training camp and preseason.

Or rather, didn't bring him along.

"You know as we've gotten more reps with Justin and you know kind of having had him at the helm and things and whatnot, things just naturally have been getting better and we're kind of having a feel for each other," Kmet said. "You know, not only me but I think the other receivers, as well.

"And you know we're just kind of getting better in that so I think that's going to keep progressing as the year goes on."

Kmet made a season-high six receptions for a career-high 87 yards in the game, and five receivers caught six passes of 20 yards or longer, the most explosive pass plays by the Bears in a single game since November of 2018.

If it came against a struggling defense, then it would be easily forgotten. However, the Steelers had the 13th-ranked pass defense coming into the game and were protecting a two-touchdown lead.

Fields rolling left and throwing right-handed across his body to Kmet for 25 yards and to Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard TD directly on target only showed how much better the receivers are in tune with their quarterback.

Both Kmet and Mooney had been frequent targets in the past for Fields but when he found Allen Robinson for four receptions and 69 yards, got a 50-yarder to Marquise Goodwin and a 28-yarder to an almost unused Jimmy Graham on a tightly covered seam route, it showed the work is paying off.

"You know as me and Justin get, you know, more acquainted and, you know, more reps with one another, I think that's just going to continue to grow," Kmet said. "So obviously good for the both of us and for other receivers as well.

"You know like I was saying, in practice things have been a little bit better and just kind of having a better feel for each other in the game."

Exactly.

If Fields had been throwing more to first-team receivers in training camp it would have helped, but especially in the offseason when there's really less urgency to have a first-team passer throwing to first-team receivers. Then they might have had a better connection going at this point.

They wouldn't have had to go through three or four games when Fields was struggling to see receivers coming open.

Of course, it all was done that way because the Bears had decided Andy Dalton would be the starting quarterback and would get all the first-team snaps.

There's no telling whether it would have made a difference in the win-loss record. But maybe Fields doesn't look so ill-prepared against Cleveland or doesn't start so slowly against Green Bay. It's tough to say. Maybe he lights it up in the first half against the Steelers, as well, and the Bears are 4-5 and in the thick of a wild-card battle in the anemic NFC.

The coaching staff was a little late to the party and as a result so, too, was the passing game.

It's here now, apparently, and Fields, Kmet and the rest can move forward to properly threaten defenses.

All it took was figuring out who should be working together and wasting a lot of time in training camp as well as preseason.

