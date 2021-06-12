Justin Fields Fan Honeymoon Continues in Chicago

Justin Fields' appearance at a Cubs-Cardinals game set the fans off in a way the last drafted Bears starting quarterback couldn't do.

The last person to have a better day at Wrigley Field than Justin Fields could have been Ferris Bueller.

And Fields didn't even need to steal a car belonging to his friend's father to get to Clark and Addison.

Fields received a sample of what the city of Chicago thinks about him on a Friday when things in Illinois officially returned to normal, or at least as close to it as possible.

On the same day Fields officially inked his first Bears contract for four years and $18.8 million, he also attended a Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field and received a rousing, standing ovation.

It was quite a contrasting introduction to when former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was at a Bulls playoff game in the spring of 2017 against the Boston Celtics after being selected.

The fans at United Center booed Trubisky . It wasn't all boos for Trubisky, and he initially was more popular than the negative reaction at the Bulls game indicated. During the June after the draft he actually had the sixth highest-selling NFL jersey, according to the team's website. Fields has the third, fourth and fifth best sellers, by the way.

But there was no booing of Fields Friday—save perhaps for a few stray Packer fans in the crowd who were shouted down by a full house at Wrigley, the first time the city has allowed teams to have full attendance since the pandemic began.

The excitement for seeing Fields play in a game continues building in Chicago, which began allowing people in public without masks on Friday. The Fields debut will occur Aug. 14 at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins in a Saturday, noon preseason game.

As for when he actually plays in the regular season, it's anyone's guess.

"I know that's, for everybody, the biggest question, is 'When is that going to happen?'" Nagy said after seeing Fields practice for the first time. "When you move up to draft a quarterback like Justin, everyone's very excited and they want to know when, when, when, and trust me, we all understand that, but we need to make sure that whatever that plan is that we put together, that it's the best thing for the Chicago Bears."

