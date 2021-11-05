Justin Fields' Quickening Pace of Play

In better command of the offense now and with a little experience, Justin Fields says he sees things slowing down on the field and he's able to speed it up attacking the defense.

Some things are more easily explained for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

He has a difficult time expressing how he's able to throw to the left on the run as a right-hander. The San Francisco 49ers would probably like to know how he pulls this off, much like the run he made for 22 yards and a TD on fourth-and-1.

He finds explaining his better overall play last week against the San Francisco 49ers a bit easier.

It starts with things slowing down for him and this means they're speeding up for the defense.

"I just feel like comfortable like all around, just more confident in myself, and just going out there and making plays and stuff like that," Fields said. "I'm not sure like one specific area. I'm hoping all the areas.

"I just feel way better just in terms of my confidence and my command of huddle and of the offense and kind of telling those (teammates) where to go."

The comfort is manifesting itself in quicker, better decisions.

"I mean, just being decisive and making decisions, whether it's tucking the ball down to run or just throwing the ball away, throwing the ball to a receiver, I think the more decisive you are the faster you're playing and the more successful you can be," Fields said "So I'm just trying to be decisive in every aspect."

The place it showed best was when he decided he should tuck it and run. In previous games, Fields seemed a bit apprehensive about running or slow to make the decision.

In his sixth career start he turned loose the 4.4-second speed in the 40 quickly instead of getting stuck in the gates.

Bears coaches aren't about to complain about getting some cheap yards, except they aren't exactly so cheap when your franchise player is risking his body running to get them. And he didn't get a few, he had 103 rushing yards.

"I hate to put it all on the player but things aren't always perfect in the way you draw things up," quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said. "And whenever the player has that ability to take off and go on third-and-6 or whatever and get you a first down, you're like, 'Have at it, man. Have at it, brother. Just take it.' For sure.

"That adds a huge dynamic to our offense. Absolutely."

The pass Fields threw to Jesse James for a touchdown is a little more difficult for Fields to explain than the runs and for good reason. Running is a natural thing for Fields or anyone else.

Throwing across the body moving left on the move as a right-hander is one of the more difficult athletic moves a quarterback can make, yet, he put it right where James needed it to make the catch and just out of the reach of the defense.

"I don't know the specifics," Fields said. "I literally just … I don't know how to like break it down for you. I just kind of go out there and do it. I'm just going to feel how my body moves and stuff like that. But of course, it's balance.

"I mean, just kind of being able to throw like off platform and kind of just finding that rhythm throwing to the left. I don't know, like, I'm not going to break it down for you. I kind of just get a feel for it and get that the rhythm for it."

Getting it specifically to James was a little easier for Fields to explain.

"With the amount of reps we got in camp—right when he got here, he was pretty much running with my (second-team) group every rep," Fields said. "I think we got a connection built there, just that foundation.

"I can just by throwing so many routes to him I can kind of just tell where his body is gonna be. He has a wide range where he's long. He can go up and get it. Of course, you guys saw Sunday he can go down low and catch the ball also. That connection was based in camp."

The rest of his success seems to have been based on regular-season play, six games now heading to his seventh.

"Just more time, more games under my belt, more snaps," Fields said. "So the more and more snaps I get, just the more comfortable I get. It slows down a little bit."

For Fields, maybe, but not for the defense.

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation