How Justin Fields Adapted to Scout Team Work

Being the scout team quarterback is a more fun than Justin Fields initially thought it would be, and it's giving him the chance to be ready in case something happens to Andy Dalton.

Being the backup quarterback who runs scout team takes some getting used to but it seems Justin Fields is adapting.

Fields is not going to rot away on the sidelines as he's trying stay involved, but there remain obvious differences to the Bears at this point in his development between veteran starter Andy Dalton and the rookie.

"So for (Fields), what we'll have to do, No. 1, mentally, you have to make sure mentally that you are completely prepared within the game plan, with whatever that is," Nagy said. "So calling the plays, understanding now that we're rolling. So if something happens or if there's a shoelace (broken) or whatever, you gotta go in there like there's no setback and it's go time. So mentally you have to prepare yourself. That's easy. He can do that through film and video and whatever it is that he does.

"Physically is where you gotta be able to stay on top of that, because you don't get the reps."

This would be technique like passing fundamentals and footwork, and Fields can work at this daily.

"That's where he's understanding," Nagy said. "He's stepped his game up with that. So now he's playing like a real quarterback in look team.

"The first day, he was all pouty, he didn't want to do it. When I say pouty, I'm being tongue-in-cheek."

Actually, Nagy said Fields was fine with the work once it was explained to him. After all, it meant he got to throw daily and challenge the No. 1 Bears defense.

"He was fine," Nagy said. "It was just like, 'hey listen, this is what you gotta do, work on your feet, step up and step out, and now he's like awesome. He's awesome. So he gets it. He understands the way."

There is some preparation involved for the backup even if Dalton is getting almost all the snaps to get ready for the Rams in the opener.

"And we do some things with our younger guys anyway that we started last year where we're able to get some reps for them of our game plan. So all that said, every week that goes by, every play and minute that goes by, he just keeps growing."

One real difference Dalton's experience provides over Fields is the ability to call audibles after he reads something in a defense.

Nagy admitted as much even at the risk of providing some insight into how far his rookie quarterback has progressed. Such information might be valuable provided Fields gets into a game, although most rookie quarterbacks in the NFL normally have the same problem.

"I would say that, yeah, he's at a point where if he sees something," Nagy said about Dalton's ability to audible. "You know we actually had a situation today in the walk-through (practice) today where he took a play and we did something on that play and then he wanted to run it back because he personally without telling us he wanted to get another look at it with a different defensive look.

"That's an advantage that a veteran quarterback does. He sees defenses, he recognizes it. So I would say yeah, if he has the ability within our system to do it he absolutely can do that."

As a rookie, Fields can do some of this.

"But on the front end would be does he see it with the defense within the play?" Nagy said. "You know what I'm saying?

"Justin is smart enough to know when to do it but in the game seeing it would be a little bit different. That's where there might be a little bit of a difference."

