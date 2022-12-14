The Bears didn't have their starting quarterback at Wednesday's practice in preparation to face the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Bears practiced to face the most formidable opponent on their schedule Wednesday, they did so without quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields is ill and although he was at Halas Hall, he was unable to practice as the Bears prepared to face the once-beaten Philadelphia Eagles.

Eberflus said he anticipates Fields being able to play against the Eagles, and possibly practice as the week goes on.

"I think it's day to day," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I think he is improving. I think he's feeling better and it's looking positive."

Eberflus did not want to reveal when Fields became ill or the nature of the illness.

Although Fields wasn't practicing, he was going through game planning on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

"Just staying engaged," Eberflus said. "He is in the building so he is engaged.

"He's obviously working through all the plays. We've got a number plays that we always have—runs and passes—on first and second down, all the different things we do (on Wednesdays). He's engaged there and learning those as we go and we'll be fine."

Without Fields, the Bears were expected to practice with Nathan Peterman at quarterback and recently acquired Tim Boyle as backup. Boyle was a backup with Detroit and the Bears signed him off the Lions practice squad Nov. 30.

Fields missed a game against the New York Jets with a left shoulder separation on Nov. 27 but has not missed another one. Last year he missed the season finale with COVID-19. He also missed two games with cracked ribs and then later two games with an ankle injury.

When Fields sat out the game against the Jets, Trevor Siemian played but he has since gone on injured reserve due to oblique surgery.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven