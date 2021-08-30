Justin Fields Now the Bears Scout Team QB

Justin Fields completed less than 62% in preseason with 5.6 yards per attempt and no QB gets excited over those numbers, so now he can work at deficiencies as QB for the Bears scout team.

Justin Fields is now the scout team quarterback for the Bears.

The first-round draft pick has gone from being the toast of Chicago during preseason and training camp to running the opposing team's plays for the first team defense at practices as the transition from preseason to the regular season begins.

"He'll be scout team and he'll be out there trying to do everything he can to give our defense the best look that they can give," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "But within that there's a lot of concepts that we see and that we do, that he can continue to make plays.

"Don't go out here and be a guy that's just throwing the ball around. You want to grow as a quarterback in that position. So that's what he understands and knows and that’s where we’re at with him right now."

The scout team run opposing plays using cards on the field.

"He does not like running the cards," Nagy admitted. "And so we've got to continue to help him understand that you can grow in that role."

At least Nagy confirmed Fields will be the quarterback if something happens to Andy Dalton. In June at minicamp he said the same thing, but occasionally as time passes there can be alterations to the plan.

The plan is in place, and the Bears won't be deviating from it as Dalton leads the team into the regular season.

"So in this role right now, it's one of those situations where—and I'm sure you probably have heard other quarterbacks from other teams, previous places—is you're in this role right now," Nagy said. "You're trying to go out there each and every day, (the goal) is make great throws when you're presented an opportunity to drop back and throw against our 1s. So he's gotta do that.

"Don't go to a different mode, which I know he's not going to. Continue to get better every single day. You can work on all your fundamentals, you can do everything you need to do and always stay prepared, which I think is again a positive and an attribute—one of his greatest strengths is preparation."

It's still development for Fields even as the wins begin to count.

"Andy has known from the start where we want to go with this offense, he understands that," Nagy said. "So the bar has always been high for him. Andy has to control Andy. Andy can't control something that is out of his control, which is Justin. You know what I mean?

"So if Andy controls Andy and we have success on offense and we play well and we're winning, that's a good thing. I think we'd all understand that's a good thing while this kid develops and continues to grow and learn and watch tape. But at the same point in time, Justin needs to do everything he can from Week 1 in the video, in the meetings, at practice, always being prepared. Because you're one play away. And so you can't sit back and say, 'Ah, I'm No. 2, this isn't what I wanted.' He doesn't do that. But you gotta be prepared."

Fields showed some big-play potential in preseason. Rookie statistics from preseason games are basically like taking a placement exam more than a final exam.

Any real outstanding blemishes are worth noting but by and large they all mean little. There are too many variables involved to recognize much from NFL preseason games.

With Fields, a 61.2% completion mark isn't desirable but it's not so low it becomes a red flag. His statistics, by and large, were middle of the pack for this first-round draft class of quarterbacks.

His yards per attempt were down at 5.6, worst of the five first-round quarterbacks drafted and seventh of the top eight taken. A low yards/attempt can be a concern during the regular season but Josh Allen (4.8), Kyler Murray (5.4), Jared Goff (4.7) and Carson Wentz (3.7) were much worse in their first preseasons.

A poor yards per attempt has been the mark of the Bears offense since Matt Nagy has been in Chicago, but in preseason this can be affected by too few attempts, playing with the third-team wide receivers, backup linemen, and in an offense not designed to attack any particular weakness of an opponent.

Fields' passer rating was a respectable 90.2, not great and also fourth of the five first-round quarterbacks chosen this year. Only Trey Lance (83.0) was worse, but none of those five first-rounders had alarmingly poor passer ratings.

To show what the numbers mean, Mitchell Trubisky had a 106.2 passer rating as a rookie in preseason, then never approached anything close to this in four regular seasons.

Lamar Jackson was at 77.3 but turned out to be a total nightmare for defenses. Goff's rating was 55.8 and Wentz 41.8 but both turned out to be highly productive.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott were completely brilliant, neither throwing an interception and Mahomes throwing four TD passes to five by Prescott. Mahomes had a 109.3 passer rating and Prescott a 137.8 rating. No one complains about those two now.

The eye-popping plays in preseason will have to tide over Bears fans who are salivating over the little they saw of him in preseason, now that Dalton is running the offense.

There are no highlight packages for scout team quarterbacks.

As for the third quarterback, it's been well known Nick Foles has been the subject of trade talks in the past and he admitted a month ago he would have an input in where he's going to be sent.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Monday reported the Bears do plan to shop him again. If they find a trading partner they could save his $4 million salary against the cap. They would not cut him because it would mean an instant $5 million cap hit.

Preseason Rookie QB Performance

First-Rounders 2017-2021

Player Team, Year Attempts Completions % Completed Yards Yards/Attempt TDs Intercepted Passer rating Justin Fields 2021, Bears 49 30 61.2 276 5.6 2 0 90.2 Trevor Lawrence 2021, Jaguars 44 31 70.5 323 7.3 2 0 106.5 Mac Jones 2021, Patriots 36 36 69.2 388 7.5 1 0 97.3 Trey Lance 2021, 49ers 41 19 46.3 276 6.7 3 1 83.0 Zach Wilson 2021, Jets 20 15 75.0 191 9.6 2 1 137.7 Kyler Murray 2019, Cardinals 36 23 63.9 193 5.4 0 0 77.6 Daniel Jones 2019, Giants 34 29 85.3 416 12.2 2 0 137.2 Duane Haskins 2019, Washington 58 32 52.2 409 7.0 2 2 74.6 Baker Mayfield 2018, Browns 61 35 57.4 501 8.2 2 1 88.2 Sam Darnold 2018, Jets 45 29 64.4 244 5.4 2 1 83.9 Josh Allen 2018, Bills 44 24 54.5 210 4.8 2 0 82.6 Lamar Jackson 2018, Ravens 68 34 50.0 408 6.0 3 1 77.3 Mitchell Trubisky 2017, Bears 53 36 67.9 364 6.9 3 0 106.2 Deshaun Watson 2017, Texans 56 29 51.8 397 7.1 0 1 67.3 Patrick Mahomes 2017, Chiefs 54 34 63.0 390 7.2 4 0 109.3

