Justin Fields Questionable for Jets Game

The Bears will move their quarterback mystery along at least another day, if not right up until kickoff.

Quarterback Justin Fields did not go through a full practice this week and his injury status for Sunday's game with the New York Jets is questionable or 50-50.

The team could come back on Saturday and downgrade or upgrade and clarify his status based on how his injured left shoulder reacted to a limited practice he went through on Friday.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder, which he said included some ligament damage, when tackled Sunday to the ground on the first play of the final Bears possession against Atlanta. He said Wednesday he still has some pain in the left shoulder when he throws with his right hand.

The Bears didn't have an actual practice on Wednesday and projected him as a limited participant, and then Fields actually was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Trevor Siemian would make his first Bears start if Fields can't play.

Siemian played for the Jets in 2019 and started one game for them, before leaving after six passes with a season-ending ankle injury after a hit by Myles Garrett against Cleveland.

Three Bears defensive players who suffered concussions in the last game have been ruled out for the game with the Jets. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Sterling Weatherford all missed every practice this week and remain in the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Bears could replace Gordon with either Lamar Jackson or Jaylon Jones. Brisker would be replaced by either DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks or Dane Cruikshank.

Cruikshank had come into the week as an injury question but has gone through three full practices and is no longer on the injury report.

The Bears also removed guard Teven Jenkins from the injury report after he went through a full week of practice following two missed games with a hip injury.

For the Jets, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is out with an elbow injury. Tight end Kenny Yeboah is doubtful with a calf injury. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) is questionable.

