Justin Fields Stands and Delivers in Loss to Steelers

Cairo Santos' streak of 40 straight field goals ended as his 65-yard kick came up well short and the Bears also came up short Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-27.

While they came away losers for the fourth straight time, it was easy to see the brightest spot in a 3-6 season right in front of their faces once they looked beyond all the penalty flags.

They have a quarterback.

They may even have an offense. They'll need it because there isn't much left of their defense.

Justin Fields staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback from a 14-point deficit drove the Bears 75 yards to the go-ahead points with 1:46 left on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

"My mindset was it's time, we're here," Fields said. You can either be the guy who always gets put in that position and doesn't show up or you can be that guy who shows up in the big moment. "

However, Pittsburgh has its own big-moment guy and Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers to a 40-yard Chris Boswell field goal with 26 seconds left to wipe away all the good Fields had done. It also left the Bears no time to get better field goal position than the 65-yard Santos attempt.

"The one thing is, I think we all saw it, is, a tough environment the guys fought, they all fought," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "I think you've got to give them credit for that. But in the end it's not enough credit because we didn't win for all of us."

The Bears did enough stupid things to damage their own chances but had help from officials with a handful of strange and damaging calls and non-calls, as well as a one-sided penalty tally. They had 12 penalties for 115 yards and the Steelers five for 30 yards, but the biggest flags were a 30-yard pass interference call on Jaylon Johnson and a taunting penalty on Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh after he sacked Roethlisberger on third down. Both flags played key roles in second-half Pittsburgh scoring drives.

"I didn't say anything at all," Marsh said. "I think that one was just bad timing. I think it's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting."

The Bears had scored on a 1-yard third-quarter Jimmy Graham TD catch but Jason Peters got flagged for an illegal block when replay showed he made no contact with anyone, and the Bears had to settle for a Santos field goal.

Ultimately, though, it came down to stopping Roethlisberger on one drive without injured Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, and also Akiem Hicks, who suffered an ankle sprain Monday. They couldn't do it.

"In those situations you've got to be able to get off the field," Nagy said.

Mooney scored on a 15-yard end around to get the Bears within 20-13 43 seconds into the fourth quarter, besides making his TD catch later.

The Bears seemed done after a Boswell 54-yard field goal but DeAndre Houston Carson picked up a fumbled punt forced by Joel Iyiegbuniwe and raced 25 yards into the end zone to get the Bears within 23-20.

Then Boswell kicked a 52-yarder for the 26-20 Pittsburgh lead but the Bears kept coming.

They had 287 of their season-high 414 offensive yards in the second half. Fields found tight end Cole Kmet six times for 87 yards, Allen Robinson four times for 68 yards and completed 17 of 29 for a career-high 291 yards.

David Montgomery had 63 yards rushing and the Bears 136 yards rushing, including 45 from Fields.

"I think it just gives not only me but the offense confidence," Fields said. "After the game, Cole came up to me and said we're almost there, we've just got to keep working."

The next step is to do the work and get the win.

