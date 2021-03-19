The Change Kenny Golladay Could Bring to Bears

If the Bears are really serious about adding Kenny Golladay, it could mean one of several different things and ultimately give the Bears a more explosive look on offense paired with a shaky, young defense

The Bears' reported pursuit of Kenny Golladay has taken a serious turn, although their intention remains somewhat unclear.

The former Detroit Lions receiver and Northern Illinois University product has been offered a one-year deal by the Bears for $11 million to $12 million by the Bears, according to a Brad Biggs tweet.

This might sound like chump change for an explosive receiver regarded possibly a rung below Allen Robinson on the free agent receiving ladder. After all, it was thought he might get franchise tagged and receive in the vicinity of $16 million.

Like with all receivers in this free agent market, reality has hit home. The league took on a large influx of talented receivers last year via the draft and many scouts or analysts call this year's crop even better.

In other words, it's raining receivers. The free agent market is a buyer's market, not a seller's market.

It would seem Allen Robinson has discovered this. He accepted his franchise tag according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, although he eventually would have if he wanted to play. However, he made a stink about it first and it didn't take long after the marketplace showed how little receivers were receiving for him to fall back in place.

The question is whether Ryan Pace is intending to sign Golladay as a Robinson replacement and simply let him leave, thereby saving about $6 million to $8 million. Or is he intent on turning Chicago into a high-powered passing attack and willing to let the defense be left to several rookies and second-year people?

If they signed Golladay and cut or traded Robinson, they could recoup cash and also in the case of a tag-and-trade bring in an extra pick or two. They could put Golladay at X-receiver then. He's one of the few receivers who might be an even better option than Robinson because he's almost as sure-handed and vertical but definitely is a better speed threat.

If this was the case, then they might be able to keep cornerback Kyle Fuller before he has officially slipped off the payroll, or even avoid trading or cutting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

Then again, if the intent is a wildly explosive offense, Golladay would be versatile enough to fit in playing the Z-receiver or slot with Darnell Mooney and Robinson. The Red Rifle would have plenty of weapons to fire at downfield. Andy Dalton check down to receivers like Tarik Cohen or Cole Kmet with tons of space to run underneath the deeper zones.

They would need the points because nothing gets a team beat faster than a rookie cornerback, except maybe a rookie quarterback.

Golladay is visiting with the New York Giants and ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported Baltimore has now expressed interest, so the whole point could be moot.

An $11 million deal seems an awfully low amount to bid for a receiver like Golladay. Then again, it's only a one-year deal. The reality of today's NFL combined with the 17-game schedule and an even bigger TV contract make something much larger in the future likely for Gollday.

It all could come in Chicago for a team which would take on a drastically different look if this all occurred.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven