It would be a stretch to say the Bears running game has ground to a halt.

For several weeks at least, some of the breakaway factor appears to be gone.

Running back Khalil Herbert has been placed on injured reserve with what ESPN's Field Yates reported was a hip injury.

Herbert was injured late in the game with the Lions on Sunday and at the time it hadn't appeared serious. Then, on Monday coach Matt Eberflus said he had no update on Herbert.

Herbert would miss four games minimum with the injury.

He is the second-leading rusher in the Bears' league-leading running attack, behind Justin Fields. Herbert has 643 yards on 108 attempts for a 6-yard average. That's third-best in the league for running backs.

There's no denying Herbert's presence as a breakaway threat helped balance out the running attack for Fields to make big runs on planned rushing plays, although not on scrambles.

Fields has 749 yards on 104 attempts and his ability to get free for bigger gains seemed to coincide with the rise of Herbert as an alternate back who could get outside on runs. Fields averaged 93.4 yards a game and 8.49 yards per attempt after a Week 3 game when David Montgomery went out with an ankle injury and Herbert became more involved.

Before that game Fields averaged 31.7 yards rushing a game and 3.52 yards per attempt.

The Bears would move rookie Trestan Ebner up in the pecking order as a relief back for David Montgomery. Montgomery and Herbert were sharing carries at close to equal numbers.

Removing Herbert definitely takes speed from the attack. Montgomery is averaging only 3.44 yards per carry after the ankle injury he suffered against Houston. In the first three weeks before the injury, he averaged 4.54 yards a carry.

Ebner, drafted in the sixth round out of Baylor, has had 18 rushing attempts for 46 yards, a 2.6-yard average.

The Bears this week have a unique matchup for their running game. They are facing the Atlanta Falcons, the No. 2 team in rushing.

The Bears also announced they waived defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven