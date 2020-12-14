SI.com
Khalil Mack, Bears Defense Amp Pressure up on Deshaun Watson

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears defense has a lot of ground to make up when it comes to sacks.

Somehow Sunday they made some of those strides on a day when their prey was a quarterback with more mobility than they've faced all year, Deshaun Watson.

With a season-high seven sacks of Watson, the Bears defense improved to 30 for the year and helped the offense take away a 36-7 victory.

Khalil Mack had gone four games without a sack, so his safety on a sack and a forced fumble and recovery he made early in the game loomed large.

"That's what we have over there," Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan said, referring to Mack as a black Porsche. "We got playmakers. He's definitely one of the guys that's known to make plays and he got back to himself."

Mack had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection that might have gone for an interception had Watson not alertly knocked it away as Mack tried to grab it. He also had a safety on his sack, staking the Bears to a 16-7 lead in the second quarter as the defense answered a Houston scoring drive that cut the deficit to nine.

"Those big plays means a lot, especially early in the game, setting the tempo, does a lot for our defense," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "So it was just about building on those."

As a team, the Bears had 11 hits on Watson, who was playing without the benefit of his No. 1 running back, No. 1 wide receiver and a few other wide receivers. Mario Edwards and Roquan Smith made two sacks each, Brent Urban had one and Bilal Nichols had one.

Smith enjoyed one of his best all-around game since coming to Chicago in 2018. He made 11 tackles and two quarterback hits besides his two sacks.

"For us, I thought we did a good job," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "Early on in the game, which we knew was going to happen, Deshaun's gonna break containment and he's gonna make some plays with his legs. He did that early for the first few drives. I thought we did a better job keeping contain on him. When you do that, you force him and then you get a lead, you're able to kinda pin your ears back and let the guys we have up front go after the quarterback.

"That's what happens. It accumulates over time. It's kinda like body shots. The bigger a lead that you get, the more you can see that. And then they become one-dimensional. When you make a team one-dimensional, that's when the statistics come on the defensive side of the ball."

The Bears had their best game of the year defensively in terms of limiting point production and did it with Duke Shelley playing slot corner for injured Buster Skrine, who is in the concussion protocol.

It's possible they may need to do it in the future without right cornerback Jaylon Johnson because he suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return.

"So we'll just have to keep an eye on that here moving forward, and see the significance of that," Nagy said.

The significance could be lessened if the pressure on quarterbacks remains at the level where it was for Watson.

