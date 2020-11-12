Not that Khalil Mack's performance ever requires additional praise but Pro Football Focus has given it anyway.

Mack is one of two members of the Bears to make PFF's midseason all-pro team. Kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson also made the first team.

Sam Monson of PFF praised Mack for "truly being back in full force this season," and lauds his 37 pressures, 23 defensive stops and a 91.2 grade from that website. It's his highest as a Bears player and best since being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

What PFF failed to mention is Mack has done this despite a few nagging injuries. He fought through a minor knee problem as well as an ankle issue during the season's first half.

Mack has 6 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Bears brought Robert Quinn in with hopes he would take some of the double teams and triple teams opponents used against Mack, but having Akiem Hicks healthy this year has been a factor in this.

Quinn hasn't really made an impact beyond the Bears' Week 2 game with the New York Giants.

Patterson's kick returns started off at a high level but over the past two weeks they've tailed off. He's averaging 27.2 yards a return, the second-lowest average of his career.

The Bears had no one make the second team.

The NFC North had a good number of players on the first team, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center Corey Linsley, wide receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Detroit punter Jack Fox.

