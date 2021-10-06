Khalil Mack Adds on a Second Injury

Bears Injury Report: Khalil Mack missed practice due to both rib and foot injuries on Wednesday, and Akiem Hicks also missed practice with a groin injury.

Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack is now battling two injuries.

Mack was on the injury report last week with a foot sprain suffered against Cleveland and played less than half the snaps against Detroit in a 24-14 win.

On Wednesday he joined a group of injured players sitting out of practice but he also has a rib injury sustained in the game besides the foot injury. During Sunday's win, Mack went to the sideline and laid down on the ground after he had returned a fumble recovery on a strip-sack by Robert Quinn, was tackled and lateraled to Eddie Jackson. However, he was able to return to the game, although he didn't participate in as high of a percentage of plays as earlier in the game.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks suffered a groin injury on the first play of last week's game and missed Wednesday's practice. Also sitting out was David Montgomery, who coach Matt Nagy confirmed has a knee sprain.

"The good news is that he's not done for the year," Nagy said of Montgomery.

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe sat out due to a hamstring injury and tight end J.P. Holtz missed with a quad injury.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney continues to nurse a groin injury that he had last week but it didn't keep him from playing and he was able Wednesday to go through a limited practice.

The positive side of the injury report included running back Damien Williams going through a full practice despite the quad (thigh bruise) injury he suffered in the game, so it would appear the Bears will have their backup running back to replace Montgomery on Sunday. The Bears haven't said how long Montgomery will miss but they haven't put him on injured reserve.

Also, starting safety Tashaun Gipson is practicing in full now after sitting out the last two games with a hamstring injury, and, of course, quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) returned for a full practice although he now is working as the backup.

Safety Deon Bush went through a full practice despite a shoulder injury and tight end Jesse James missed practice for personal reasons.

