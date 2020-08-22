Khalil Mack could put off his first talk with Chicago media since the end of the 2019 season no longer.

So speaking over Zoom while working out on a Peloton Saturday following a Bears scrimmage, Mack vowed to make up for a disappointing 2019 both personally and as a team.

"The expectations that I have for myself, I definitely didn't reach last year," Mack said.

Mack had 8 1/2 sacks, the lowest total since his rookie year, and he refuses to blame it on double-team blocks or even the possibility he was playing with some sort of unreported injury.

"I wasn't good enough, wasn't good enough at all," Mack said. "Understanding that, there are different intangibles that came with it. I don't make any excuses. I just rise to the occasion and I am getting ready for this one. It's gonna be a fun one, man, I can't wait."

Rumors of some type of injury seemed to pop up on the internet last year about the way extra blockers seemed to materialize on Mack. None of this was ever admitted to by the Bears or Mack.

"It was a lot of factors, man," Mack said. "Playing this game, you deal with all types of stuff and I'm not one to make excuses, but I am going to make sure I am out there with my brothers giving it my all every week and that's what you all saw.

"So, not to get into details but, man, we're ready this year. We're ready. We're ready for it all."

Part of the reason Mack feels positive is the presence of Robert Quinn on the other end of the line making double-teams less likely or effective, although the Bears have yet to turn Quinn loose in practices as they allow him to ease into this season without saying he is coming back from some sort of an injury.

"Rob is a hell of a player, man, and an even better person," Mack said. "And I know it's just gonna be fun being out there with a guy that's going 110 miles per hour on the other side, and I can't wait. I don't know what it's gonna bring, but I know it's gonna be fun."

The other fun thing for Mack involving a new Bears player is his brother, Ledarius, who is also an edger rusher.

"He's jumping out on film, very explosive, very explosive," Mack said. "You could tell that he's talented."

Making the 53-man roster won't be easy for a rookie in a crowded edge rusher field.

"The thing that's gonna affect that decision, it's gonna come down to special teams, how he'll be used out there or whatever that may be," Mack said. "But all in all, from what I've seen, I'm proud of him.

"He likes to make plays and I can only think it's got something to do with bloodline. I'm not gonna take any credit."

The other added attraction to the season could be a new quarterback, although it's yet to be determined. Mack was elated for more than one reason when he heard Nick Foles had been acquired and recalled his first interaction with the new Bears QB was, "'Damn, man, I'm glad I don't have to play against you no more.'

"Just going back through memory lane about all the games that we have played against each other and knowing what they did and not only that but just saying the type of guy he is -- because he's a hell of a guy. You just got the right type of guy. That's what Nick is. He can play and talk and communicate."

Don't paint Mack into the Foles camp in this QB battle with Mitchell Trubisky, though.

"Yeah, I can't really get into the whole QB competition thing but all in all man just knowing the two guys that are up for the job, whatever (coaches) decide to go with, we're going to be ready," Mack said. "We're going to be ready to win a lot of ballgames and I can't wait, whether it's (jersey No.) 9 or (jersey No.) 10 we're going to win."

Last year is last year, the disappointment that it was.

"That's football man, that's life," Mack said, adding the Bears learned from their losses.

"So from here on out we're only going to focus on winning and if that comes we're going to learn and keep winning. That's just a mindset. That's my mindset."

The Bears defense is no worse for wear, even without nose tackle Eddie Goldman and with a new cornerback and safety. Mack sees only the potential for success and not for disappointment.

"I don't really see a ceiling," he said. "I don't really see a ceiling for this group. Whatever we want, that's what we're going to get. That's what we're working toward right now, getting caught up, being behind all these months (due to COVID-19).

"It doesn't seem like there's been any drop off. We picked it right back up and from here on out it's just going to be about going out and having fun and not really setting expectations. And that's the group we were in 2018, not really knowing and not really setting any expectations—going out and having fun."

