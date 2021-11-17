Khalil Mack Continues Missing Bears Practices

Khalil Mack remains absent from practice with a foot injury while Akiem Hicks was absent Wednesday due to an ankle injury and several other veterans were sidelined as well.

A bye week and two weeks of rest have done nothing to improve the practice status of Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

The injury news remained gloomy even after a respite for the entire Bears team.

Mack missed practice Wednesday due to his injured foot. He hasn't practiced since Oct. 22 and hasn't played since appearing Oct. 24 in the 38-3 blowout loss to Tampa Bay, when he was obviously hampered by the injury. He had one tackle in that game.

Prior to their loss to Pittsburgh, Bears coach Matt Nagy had been asked about the possibility of injured reserve for Mack but they decided to wait with hope treatment and rest could aid his condition. It will be four weeks on Sunday since he last played.

The other lingering injury was safety Eddie Jackson's hamstring suffered Oct. 31 on the second play of a loss to San Francisco but he isn't practicing yet, either.

A few new injuries from the Pittsburgh game remain issues. Defensive end Akiem Hicks is still suffering from an ankle injury he went out with against the Steelers and wide receiver Allen Robinson missed practice due to a hamstring injury suffered on his 39-yard reception against the Steelers.

The other injury issues they face are a knee injury by linebacker Danny Trevathan and a back injury to tackle Elijah Wilkinson. Trevathan has battled knee issues throughout the year.

Three players practiced on a limited basis Wednesday: tackle Alec Ogletree (ankle), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) and running back Damien Williams (knee).

The injury to Mooney is new. He'd been bothered earlier by a groin injury but not a foot problem.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson was sent home due to illness while center Bradley Bozeman also went home due to illness.

These are not COVID-19 issues as the players would have been placed in the COVID-19 protocol if they had been.

"It's that time of year, we've got some sickness," Raven Country writer Todd Karpovich reported coach John Harbaugh as saying.

Also missing practice due to injuries were nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), cornerback Tavon Young (foot), wide receiver Marquise Brown (thigh), and cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip).

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation