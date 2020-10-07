The Bears will not be facing Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, and the availability of wide receiver Mike Evans remains in question until Thursday night.

The final injury report for the Bears and Bucs game had a few surprises on the Bears end while the Bucs have ruled out three players, and Godwin is one of them due to a hamstring injury which has kept him out all week.

The big surprise for the Bears is that Khalil Mack has been removed entirely from the injury report and for the first time this season on Wednesday went through a full practice. Mack has had a knee issue all season until now.

Safety Deon Bush (hamstring) is out for the game, while defensive back Sherrick McManis is doubtful (hamstring).

Now on the injury report for the game as questionable is wide receiver Darnell Mooney due to a shoulder injury. Mooney has had shoulder soreness all week and has continued to go throughout with full practices. So this making him questionable could be more of a formality.

The loss of Godwin hurts the Bucs because he has 11 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in the two games he played this season with quarterback Tom Brady. He missed last week with the manstring injury and one other game with a concussion.

If Evans can't play, it takes away their other big-play receiver. Evans has 17 receptions for 230 yards and a league-high five TDs. Although he is questionable with an ankle injury, he has not practiced the entire week.

Also out for the Bucs is running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and wide recever Justin Watson.

Tampa Bay is likely to be without running back Leonard Fournette, as well. They list Fournette as doubtful with an ankle injury. Fournette did not practice all week, and it's virtually unheard of for a player who is doubtful to play.

Wide receiver Scott Miller, who has hip and groin injuries, is listed as questionable for the Bucs, as well. He practiced Wednesday for the first time this week on a limited basis. Tampa Bay removed tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive end William Gholston all from the injury report after they went through full Wednesday practices.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven