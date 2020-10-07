SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Khalil Mack Goes Through Full Practice, Taken Off Final Injury Report

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will not be facing Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, and the availability of wide receiver Mike Evans remains in question until Thursday night.

The final injury report for the Bears and Bucs game had a few surprises on the Bears end while the Bucs have ruled out three players, and Godwin is one of them due to a hamstring injury which has kept him out all week.

The big surprise for the Bears is that Khalil Mack has been removed entirely from the injury report and for the first time this season on Wednesday went through a full practice. Mack has had a knee issue all season until now.

Safety Deon Bush (hamstring) is out for the game, while defensive back Sherrick McManis is doubtful (hamstring).

Now on the injury report for the game as questionable is wide receiver Darnell Mooney due to a shoulder injury. Mooney has had shoulder soreness all week and has continued to go throughout with full practices. So this making him questionable could be more of a formality.

The loss of Godwin hurts the Bucs because he has 11 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in the two games he played this season with quarterback Tom Brady. He missed last week with the manstring injury and one other game with a concussion.

If Evans can't play, it takes away their other big-play receiver. Evans has 17 receptions for 230 yards and a league-high five TDs. Although he is questionable with an ankle injury, he has not practiced the entire week.

Also out for the Bucs is running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and wide recever Justin Watson.

Tampa Bay is likely to be without running back Leonard Fournette, as well. They list Fournette as doubtful with an ankle injury. Fournette did not practice all week, and it's virtually unheard of for a player who is doubtful to play.

Wide receiver Scott Miller, who has hip and groin injuries, is listed as questionable for the Bucs, as well. He practiced Wednesday for the first time this week on a limited basis. Tampa Bay removed tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive end William Gholston all from the injury report after they went through full Wednesday practices.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Look to Calibrate Offense After Struggling to First Loss

Nick Foles can't run the same type of offense as Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are trying to adjust for the change as they prepare to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Personnel Juggling Act Not Benefiting Bears Receivers

Not enough snaps for tight end Cole Kmet or wide receiver Anthony Miller is leading to some pretty confusing explanations about personnel usage by the Bears' offensive braintrust.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Special Teams Need Sharpening Against Tampa Bay

A series of special teams snafus against Indianapolis left Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor happy for a short work week so players can quickly wipe away the mistakes

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Learn Limit of Nick Foles' Readiness in the Offense

It's not quite like doing a head transplant but Nick Foles for Mitchell Trubisky means changing up the offense, the preparation and the coordination between all parties involved in order to make it work against a defense as strong as Tampa Bay's/

Gene Chamberlain

Patriots With Another Positive Test

https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots/news/gilmore-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Trying Hard Not to Overthink This Tom Brady Thing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady owns a 5-0 record against the Bears from his days in New England, is 6-0 against teams with Chuck Pagano as head coach or defensive coordinator and beat the Bears in 2018 in his last trip to Soldier Field 38-31.

Gene Chamberlain

Top Bears Matchups Against Tampa Bay Involve Pass Rush

The Tampa Bay offensive line has protected Tom Brady well to date and even turned back a few good pass rushers but hasn't faced an inside-outside combination like the Bears can bring against them.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchup Problems for Bears Against Buccaneers

The Bears have trouble matching up against Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Shaq Barrett in the Thursday night game at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Tom Brady's First-Quarter Report Card: What to Expect Thursday Night

https://www.si.com/nfl/video/2020/10/05/tom-brady-first-season-report-card

Gene Chamberlain

Buccaneers Hit with Injuries for Bears Game

O.J. Howard likely done for the season while Chris Godwin and Mike Evans suffer from injuries for Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers get ready to face the Chicago Bears

Gene Chamberlain