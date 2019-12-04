Khalil Mack Urges Bears to do the Impossible

The disappointment of four straight losses earlier failed to dampen Khalil Mack's enthusiasm for the game in general, and what the Chicago Bears can still achieve this season specifically.

The dream dies hard with Mack, and he plans to show it's alive Thursday night at Soldier Field against the Dallas Cowboys in a battle of 6-6 teams teetering in the winds of the playoff chase.

"We love this," Mack said. "If you play this game and you love this game, you can’t wait to do the impossible in the sense. You can't wait to go out and prove yourself. So that's really what it is."

The impossible dream is running the table and making the playoffs. Technically the Bears wouldn't even need to win out after the Vikings lost to Seattle Monday night, but the easiest path to a wild-card berth is the 4-0 finish.

Beating Dallas Thursday might be the most difficult aspect of this, even if the other three opponents—Green Bay, Kansas City and Minnesota—all have better records than the Cowboys.

The impossible starts with beating an offense with league passing leader Dak Prescott, one ranked first in yardage, passing yards and third-down conversions, and with Ezekiel Elliott challenging their run defense.

If you want to do the impossible and prove something, and you're quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, there's no better way than to start beating playoff-caliber teams in a win-or-else setting, especially in a prime-time game.

Trubisky has a 4-4 record in regular-season games played in prime time, but owns only a 69.75 passer rating with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"His arrow is up," Nagy said. "He's put together four good games in regards to decision-making and producing. We've won three of the four.

"How you look at that long-term is always going to be evaluated by all of us and really what it comes down to is what we've said this whole time is wins. Regardless of numbers and everything else, the fantasy stuff, are we winning? And that's where we want to continue to grow, and he's a big part of that, playing well and helping us win."

The comeback on Thanksgiving Day authored by Trubisky made a statement.

"Just making clutch plays is a big part of quarterback play," Trubisky said.

Now the Bears need him to make enough to support a Bears defense that could really be up against it facing a big offensive line while lacking defensive line leader Akiem Hicks, linebacker Danny Trevathan and secondary leader Prince Amukamara due to injuries.

If they win for the fourth time in five games and improve flickering playoff chances, they'll all make a step toward the impossible dream of winning out.

"We can only focus on what we can control and that's try to get another victory on Thursday," Mack said.

Beating Dallas would be more than a victory. It could validate so much.

