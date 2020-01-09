BearMaven
Kyle Fuller Named to Second Straight Pro Bowl

Gene Chamberlain

Kyle Fuller has become the first Bears cornerback named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Tim Jennings in 2012-13.

Fuller was named Thursday to play for the NFC after being voted an alternate. Fuller will replace Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey due to injury.

Last year Fuller made the most of his first Pro Bowl berth last yer by picking off an Andrew Luck pass for the first Bears interception in the Pro Bowl since Nathan Vasher made one in the 2005 season.

Fuller will join teammates Khalil Mack and Cordarrelle Patterson at the game Jan. 26 in Orlando. Patterson made it as a special teams player.

During the 2019 season, Fuller led the Bears for the second straight season with three interceptions. He had a team-high 12 passes defensed and made 72 solo tackles. His interceptions came against Denver, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Redskins. He now has 18 for his career.

Fuller's 10 interceptions over the past two years are tied for the most in the NFL with Atlanta's Damontae Kazee.

The Bears finished eighth in defensive yards and fourth in points allowed this season. 

Gene Chamberlain

Brad Biggs has to get into whether Eric Ebron is a good tight end fit for Bears.

Bears Hire Former Vikings Assistant

Gene Chamberlain

Former Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach Clancy Barone has been hired as the new Bears tight ends coach.

Bears Could Find Way to Get Allen Robinson Paid

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson II is one Chicago Bear who could use a contract extension and even after the expensive deal for Eddie Jackson it's possible it could happen thanks to creative financing.

Alex Bars Could Be Part of Chicago Bears Line Repairs

Gene Chamberlain

Alex Bars, adding new talent and position switches are all possibilities for the Chicago Bears offensive line, which tries to get better under a new coach.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears offensive coordinator guess isn't the fun part of this link.

Five Things for Bears Fans to Watch in Divisional Round

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears won't play again until next summer but this weekend's divisional playoff round could give everyone the chance to see teams with possible offensive coordinator candidates, possible quarterbacks and other assorted novelties.

Bears Sign Former Packers Defensive Back

Gene Chamberlain

Kentrell Brice signed a futures contract with the Bears after playing for Packers in 2016-18.

Danny Trevathan Among Roughest Calls for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Should the Bears get Danny Trevathan a new contract, knowing it could mean they lose Nick Kwiatkoski, or should they sign Kwiatkoski and let Trevathan leave? It might be impossible to keep both.

Bears Go Crossover Looking for Tight End

Gene Chamberlain

Darion Clark, a former USC basketball player, hasn't played football since high school but signed a futures contract as a tight end Monday with the Bears.

Bears Face Pricey Decision in Secondary

Gene Chamberlain

Finding the money to keep both Prince Amukamara and bring back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix may not be possible for the Bears in a tight salary cap year