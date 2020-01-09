Kyle Fuller Named to Second Straight Pro Bowl

Kyle Fuller has become the first Bears cornerback named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Tim Jennings in 2012-13.

Fuller was named Thursday to play for the NFC after being voted an alternate. Fuller will replace Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey due to injury.

Last year Fuller made the most of his first Pro Bowl berth last yer by picking off an Andrew Luck pass for the first Bears interception in the Pro Bowl since Nathan Vasher made one in the 2005 season.

Fuller will join teammates Khalil Mack and Cordarrelle Patterson at the game Jan. 26 in Orlando. Patterson made it as a special teams player.

During the 2019 season, Fuller led the Bears for the second straight season with three interceptions. He had a team-high 12 passes defensed and made 72 solo tackles. His interceptions came against Denver, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Redskins. He now has 18 for his career.

Fuller's 10 interceptions over the past two years are tied for the most in the NFL with Atlanta's Damontae Kazee.

The Bears finished eighth in defensive yards and fourth in points allowed this season.

