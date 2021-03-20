Vic Fangio's Broncos Sign Kyle Fuller

Former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a big impact on Kyle Fuller's career in Chicago and now he'll get another chance in Denver.

Vic Fangio and Kyle Fuller forged a friendship in 2016 and 2017 with the Bears and now it will continue in Denver as the former Bears Pro Bowl cornerback has agreed to a contract with the Denver Broncos.

The Bears still hadn't officially acknowledged releasing Fuller until late Saturday afternoon and were reported to be trying to arrange a trade.

With the Bears so far down in their salary cap situation, other teams knew there was no need to make a deal because Fuller would be released. Although his departure was reported two days ago, the entire matter became official when they eventually announced his release as word broke of the signing with Denver.

Fuller received a one-year deal for $9.5 million with $9 million guaranteed according to NFL Network. The Bears reportedly asked for a pay cut in their attempt to restructure his contract and save money but Fuller refused.

Now Fuller, who is 29, is reunited with Fango. It was Fangio who got close to Fuller in Chicago in 2016 when he was down after a knee injury and helped him to realize his potential by helping improve his confidence and technique. The two became golfing buddies and then Fuller enjoyed excellent seasons in 2017 and 2018, made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019 and then suffered a bit of a dip in production last year.

Fuller also is reunited with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who was his secondary coach with the Bears. Former Bears teammate Bryce Callahan is the Broncos slot cornerback.

Fuller had career lows in interceptions (1) and passes defended (8). According to his advanced statistics with Sportradar, the NFL's official stat partner, Fuller improved last year in passer rating against (89.8) and completion percentage allowed (55.4%) when targeted.

The Bears already have signed Desmond Trufant, the former Lions and Falcons cornerback. He is a year older than Fuller at 30.

Trufant had a lower rate of defensive pass interferences against per year (2.67 to 2.25) than Fuller but Fuller has been more of a threat to make interceptions. He has 19 in six seasons played, while Trufant has 14 over eight seasons.

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury while Trufant has been plagued by injuries and wound up on injured reserve in three of the last five seasons, including the last two.

This leaves new defensive coordinator Sean Desai taking over a group which could be down two key defensive veterans as the team reportedly gave defensive end Akiem Hicks to pursue a trade.

