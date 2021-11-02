What Larry Borom Start Says About Bears Direction

Maybe it was a sign of the times or just a reward for remaining committed.

The Bears on Sunday could have put Elijah Wilkinson back in at right tackle as he had come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Instead, rookie Larry Borom got his first start after a six-week stay on injured reserve. No one complained about his performance, even after he had to face Nick Bosa in some pass rush situations.

"Another guy—a rookie—that really did a good job yesterday," Bears coach Matt Nagy said via Zoom on Monday. "Watching the tape, that's not an easy challenge when they put Bosa over there on the right side.

"Bosa played a lot on the left coming into this game, and they moved him a lot to the right, so I thought Larry did a wonderful job."

Borom did give up one sack to Bosa.

"We put him in that situation," Nagy said. "You got to credit him for working his butt off to get back to be able to have the opportunity to play. We've all seen it from the very first day that Larry got here, from his very first OTA to training camp to the day that we had the Family Fest at Soldier Field. He stepped in.

"He's a really good football player and he's only going to learn and get better and better."

It's another possible fifth-round coup for GM Ryan Pace if Borom develops into a long-term starter, after fifth-round wide receiver Darnell Mooney did this last year. For Borom, to be starting now could signify the Bears are moving ahead toward the future with younger players paired with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

"And so another guy in the fifth round that you want to be able to say, OK, experience is going to be great for him," Nagy said. "What a great challenge to go against one of the best D-ends in the NFL, and I thought he held his own yesterday. He's got to keep improving."

Facing Bosa was an education for Borom, who had already been receiving one under the tutelage of veteran left tackle Jason Peters along with line coach Juan Castillo.

"I just needed the first series to really feel out what he wanted to do," Borom said of Bosa. "After that it was, I just kind of took and just fell to my technique, that was it. Just stay true to my technique and that helped me."

While Borom recovered from a high ankle sprain, he was working at his technique even at home when he couldn't even run.

"Larry was at home walking through his technique, slow jogging through his technique, over and over," Castillo said. "Sometimes he would send me videos of him doing that so that I can see that he was working on his technique while he was recovering."

Castillo referred to them play repetitions, despite the fact Borom was only able to walk then when he did them.

"What he could do, which you say walking doesn't matter, but when you're trying to stay square and you just do this because that's all you can do, and you come back and you do it again," Castillo said. "You can do 50 reps of just doing this but what is it doing to your body? It's becoming natural, even though you're not going full speed."

Borom called technique and consistency the key after he faced Bosa.

Effort matters, as much.

"So at this level, you can't have a play off," Borom said. "You have a bad play, the play's over. That's the biggest thing."

The entire Bears offensive line will begin regaining health now.

Besides Borom and Wilkinson, Germain Ifedi could return from a knee injury later in the year and it's possible the Bears will have rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins become available after his back surgery. He has been on the practice field but not taking part beyond stretching.

"I tell you, Teven's a great kid, too," Castillo said. "And guess what he's doing right now?"

At home, he's doing the same slow-motion reps trying to stay square to pass rushers that Borom was doing before his return.

