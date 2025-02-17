Bear Digest

Latest NFL QB rankings continue the attack on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears

NFL.com’s latest ranking of every quarterback who started a game in the 2024 NFL season paints a brutal picture of Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made the most of his rookie season despite the disastrous situation he was thrown into. What was once hailed as the best supporting cast ever for a rookie quarterback quickly unraveled into one of the worst, with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron fired midseason and head coach Matt Eberflus following just weeks later.

Still, Williams stood strong through the turmoil, delivering several signature plays, countless near-breakthrough wins, and a stat line that shattered nearly every Bears rookie passing record. He also etched his name in NFL history, setting the record for the most consecutive passes without an interception by a first-year quarterback.

Nevertheless, haters are going to hate.

In the latest 2024 quarterback rankings from NFL.com, Williams checked in near the bottom of the NFL. Literally.

He ranked 28th.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out of the pocket
"He needs to become more decisive in his second season, but hopefully the new Ben Johnson-led staff won't make the going so difficult for him in 2025," wrote Nick Shook. "I have a feeling we've yet to see what Williams is truly capable of in the NFL, and I can't wait to see him start to deliver on his potential."

Thankfully, Williams' ranking was conditioned by the dysfunction that surrounded him in 2024 and painted a pretty optimistic picture of his level of play as a rookie.

"Among the many factors that worked against him in Year 1, Chicago's offensive line struggled to protect Williams early in the season, subjecting him to a significant amount of pressure and hits that may have broken a lesser prospect," Shook wrote. "In these moments, though, we saw glimpses of what makes Williams special. He's a magician when evading rushers and has an incredibly powerful arm that he often unleashed only after avoiding multiple defenders."

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is pressured by Tennessee Titans
What stings most is the quarterback who ranked one spot ahead of Williams: Justin Fields.

The Fields vs. Williams debate was a brutal chapter for Bears Nation. Social media became a battleground, with relentless clashes between pro-Fields and pro-Williams supporters turning downright ugly. Now, with both quarterbacks ranked so closely, the tension won't go away anytime soon.

Fields is set to hit free agency this offseason, facing the reality of joining his third team in just five years. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson, the NFL’s most coveted offensive play-caller and the hottest name in the last two head coaching cycles, chose the Bears for one reason: Caleb Williams.

That, alone should end any lingering debate.

Caleb Williams’ future still shines as brightly as it did when he was chosen first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. One year from now, we’ll likely look back at these rankings and laugh. Until then, though, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

