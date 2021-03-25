Bears Looking for Some Legitimate Speed

It was hoped pro day times would be more representative of truth this year as the scouting combine was canceled but so far there have been as many sub-4.4 40 times at pro days as at the combine last year.

The 40-yard time for Purdue's diminutive wide receiver Rondale Moore had to get the Bears to sit up and take notice.

At his pro day on Tuesday, Moore ran a 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash. He also performed a 42 1/2-inch vertical leap, but when you're 5-foot-7 that's like a 5-10 guy doing a 39 1/2-inch vertical.

A 40 in the 4.2s catches anyone's attention, just like the 4.29 said to have been turned in by Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu and the 4.26 Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwarz is said to have run.

The great fear for scouts looking for receivers and cornerbacks with speed, like the Bears are, is invalid 40 times.

This was supposed to be a year when the pro days were producing far more accurate times than in the past. The combine times are electronically timed and invariably slower.

So how has this worked out so far?

Through Wednesday's pro days there had been 12 times of 4.39 or better posted in the 40, including three in the 4.2s.

In and of itself, this says little. But consider that in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine there were only 12 who went below 4.4, and in 2018 only 11. And in 2017, when John Ross ran the famed 4.22, there were only seven. In 2016 there were only nine.

And consider also, there are still 53 pro days to be conducted as of Thursday.

So much for accuracy.

It's safe to say people expected something fast from Moore, the Boilermakers receiver who exploded on the scene as a freshman but underachieved for two injury-plagued seasons.

When there hasn't been a running back run 4.2s at the combine since Chris White ran a 4.24 in 2008, then Nwangwu's time really needs to be treated suspiciously.

Teams have their own clockings but an accurate official time is always better and with the Bears looking at the cornerbacks and receivers as they try to get faster in genera, it's a safe bet they'll be using their own hand-held clockings.

When there have already been five cornerbacks and two wide receivers post 40 times below 4.4 at pro days, and a few more at the private combines like the EXOS, they'd better be using their own times.

Sub 4.4 Guys

(Pro Days through Wednesday)

WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn 4.26

WR Rondale Moore, Purdue 4.29

RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State 4.29

CB Eric Stokes, Georgia 4.34

S Tyler Coyle, Purdue 4.36

CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern 4.37

CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia 4.37

CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina 4.37

RB Pooka Williams, Kansas St. 4.38

S Tyree Gillespie, Missouri 4.38

CB Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska 4.38

CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas 4.39

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven