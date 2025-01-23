Lions, Packers, and Vikings fan fury ranked after Bears’ Ben Johnson hire
Chicago Bears fans were livid after that whole Aaron-Rodgers-says-the-Packers-own-you thing.
And there’s plenty of anger whenever the Bears fall to the Lions on Thanksgiving, something that’s happened on nine out of 19 occasions.
And man, does Bears Nation go bonkers when they recall that Minnesota seems to always score 29-plus points whenever they meet.
But this week—the week in which the Bears hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach—Vikings Nation, Packers Nation, and Lions Nation are getting salty, as their Chicago rivals seem to be on the cusp of a new, productive era.
This begs the question, which Nation is the angriest?
3) Minnesota Vikings
Of all the rivalries in the NFC North, Bears/Vikes is the most benign. This isn’t to say that the teams and their respective fans can discuss a Chitown/Minny game at a rational volume, but there’s considerably less overt disgust than you’d see in a typical Wisconsin/Illinois football-centric chin-wag.
Minnesota fans are more annoyed about Johnson than they are angry…but that could change when Chicago takes down the Vikes in a 45-41 shootout.
2) Green Bay Packers
Even if each and every Bears fan in the world donated $20 to the Green Bay Packers Foundation , they’d still get zero love from the Badger State. (Admittedly, it would be the same deal if millions of Cheeseheads supported Bears Care, but you get the point.)
Naturally, the green-and-gold is apoplectic about Johnson…and even more so after the new Bears sideline general took a shot at their coach Matt LaFleur at his introductory presser.
1) Detroit Lions
There’s a faction of Chicagoans who feel somewhat badly for the Lions. It’s a teeny-tiny faction, admittedly, but a faction nonetheless.
If you don’t feel at least a scootch of sympathy for Detroit, you have no football soul. After all, in the span of 72 hours, the NFC’s top seed was knocked out of the playoffs and they lost their studly offensive coordinator to a divisional rival.
If any fan base has the right to do some screaming into their pillows, it’s the Detroit Lions’.