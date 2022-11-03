The trades this week by the Bears and last week apparently have helped stir up a little interest in their remaining home games, particularly Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.

The Bears haven't been at Soldier Field for a game since Oct. 13th and ticket prices for the noon game against the Miami Dolphins are down on average by 2.69% for the secondary market since Monday, according to SI Tickets.com.

This might seem like interest is actually waning but in recent home and road games the price of tickets for their games had been plummeting sharply.

So apparently the trade for Chase Claypool and performance of the Bears offense with Justin Fields in the last two road games stirred up some interest. Either that, or Miami fans are taking advantage of the chance for relatively low prices to watch their high-powered team on the road.

The Bears-Dolphins tickets held their price this week third best among all NFL games available through SI Tickets. Only the Jets and Buffalo Bills (-2.22%) and the Eagles and Houston Texans game (+4.65%) had better showings but the Eagles-Texans was Thursday night game, and tickets could be expected to rise that close to game time for an unbeaten team.

The low ticket price available through secondary market for this Bears home game is $144 and high is $9,933. Average ticket price is $465.82.

The Bears are home for two straight weeks, with a game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 13. Lowest ticket prices available for that game are $127, seats that are 12 rows up in the 400 section.

