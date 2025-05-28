Bear Digest

Long list of Chicago Bears veterans miss OTA practice session

The Chicago Bears have a long list of critical veterans who were not on the practice field for the start of their second OTA sessions.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears kicked off their second round of OTA workouts this week, and with Wednesday's session open to the media, the list of players who didn't participate has made its rounds.

Here's who didn't practice:

Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Elijah Hicks
Terell Smith
Ian Wheeler
TJ Edwards
Braxton Jones
Ryan Bates
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden
Zacch Pickens

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III warms up during the Rookie Minicamp
Burden has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury since the end of rookie minicamp, and the Bears haven't provided any clear timeline for his return. The fact that he's still out after missing last week's opening round of OTAs is at least a minor concern.

Jones is expected to miss the entire offseason program and could begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a fractured ankle suffered late last season.

Loveland, the Bears' first-round pick, is rehabbing offseason shoulder surgery. He's expected to be 100% healthy for training camp.

We'll wait for word on the rest of the Chicago Bears players who sat out on Wednesday.

Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

