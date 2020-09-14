SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Luck Plays Vital Role in Bears Defense Hanging On

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears defense has seen its share of strong efforts go wasted for reasons outside its control over the past few years.

See Cody Parkey and a 43-yard missed field goal for proof.

Giving up 30 points to Detroit in Sunday's season opener looked in the end like a loss and largely the defense's fault.

But wait. 

D'Andre Swift dropped the winning touchdown pass at the goal line, and the Bears stopped the final pass attempt in the end zone to come away with a 27-23 victory. The Bears defense could hold its head a little higher.

"Oh man, the game of football is pretty wild man there are things that happen and you don't have any control over and maybe you're just in a bad situation or maybe you lost a rep and you know, stuff happens, right, and it happens both ways throughout the course of the game," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "So you never know when you know fate's going to be on your side but we're thankful that it was on our side in that scenario."

It wasn't the first time the Bears' defense seemed on the ropes Sunday but survived. Another time came when Hicks produced the only sack they made all day for a 9-yard loss on second-and-8 from the Bears' 33 in the fourth quarter.

The sack of Matthew Stafford pushed the Lions back out of field goal range, they recovered some of it but attempted a risky 55-yard field goal. The miss gave the Bears good field position to trigger the drive for their second touchdown.

Well, you know, during the course of the game you know you have your ups and downs right and we hadn't been playing like ourselves up until that point," Hicks said. "And you know we had to talk on the sideline and we were talking to ourselves and as a group and we were saying, 'hey we got to play our type of football and everybody came out there with that mindset.

"So even before the sack the energy was up and we were trying to play defense the way that we know how to play it. And we got it rolling."

The Bears allowed 426 yards. It was the most they've allowed since Chuck Pagano became defensive coordinator, and the most since their overtime loss to Miami in 2018.

Coach Matt Nagy chalked some of this up to the lack of preseason.

"Everybody knows it across the league, I'm sure, without having any preseason games, you see some of the tackling issues that are out there," Nagy said. "That's natural, that's normal. But our guys, it's not that they can't tackle, it' just that they have to get back into the grooves." 

Khalil Mack was rendered ineffective in the rush overall but the defense did hold the Lions to 38% on third down conversions. They had trouble stopping new/old Lions running back Adrian Peterson, who had nine runs for 70 yards in the second half and 14 runs for 93 total after a week on the job.

The Bears followed that field goal miss they forced after the sack with Kyle Fuller's interception on a deflection to set up the go-ahead points, but they wound up being at the mercy of two final plays by allowing Detroit to drive to the 11-yard line in the closing seconds. Then Swift dropped the winning pass and Jaylon Johnson knocked away the final pass to preserve the win.

"There's no feeling like having your back against the wall and having to fight out," Hicks said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JakeandEthan
JakeandEthan

Bears were pathetic and unbelievably lucky so now Nagy -Pace can keep Truworthless as a starter for another week and bear defense was ineffective , pushed around by lion o line and I’m a Bears fan being honest

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears at Lions: Live Game Day Blog Week 1

The Chicago Bears open their 101st season in a way like no others have been opened as they play behind closed doors at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, and here is today's live game day blog.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Tight Ends Come Up on the Low Side in Totals

Chicago Bears tight ends made only three receptions, all by Jimmy Graham, who had 25 yards and one of the team's three touchdown catches.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Pull Off Great Escape in Detroit

Trailing 23-6 starting the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears rallied with three touchdown passes from Mitchell Trubisky including the game-winner to Anthony Miller for 27 yards.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears vs. Lions 2020 Opener at a Glance

A capsule look at the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions season opener at Ford Field in Detroit.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Going Largely Untested into a New Season

Last February no one would have foreseen the way this NFL season has begun but the Bears need to go into Detroit and take care of business the way they have twice before in Matt Nagy's coaching regime.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Winning Very Little Respect from the Odds Makers

The latest odds from Betonline.ag have the Bears most likely to finish last and Mitchell Trubisky to perform nearly as poorly as last year.

Gene Chamberlain

Anticipation Keeps Bears Running Backs Waiting

David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson see the opportunity for bigger yardage this season in a revamped running game for the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Success for Bears Is a Matter of Answering Unanswered Questions

The Chicago Bears have almost created more questions with training camp than they've answered and now have to prove they can solve key issues in the opener against the Lions.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Listed Doubtful for Bears, Khalil Mack Questionable

Edge rusher Robert Quinn is unlikely to play Sunday against Detroit due to an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice all week.

Gene Chamberlain

Dan Patrick Claims Bears Could Have Had a 43-Year-Old QB

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/tom-brady-reportedly-considered-signing-with-the-bears-before-deciding-on-tampa-bay/

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57