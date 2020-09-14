The Bears defense has seen its share of strong efforts go wasted for reasons outside its control over the past few years.

See Cody Parkey and a 43-yard missed field goal for proof.

Giving up 30 points to Detroit in Sunday's season opener looked in the end like a loss and largely the defense's fault.

But wait.

D'Andre Swift dropped the winning touchdown pass at the goal line, and the Bears stopped the final pass attempt in the end zone to come away with a 27-23 victory. The Bears defense could hold its head a little higher.

"Oh man, the game of football is pretty wild man there are things that happen and you don't have any control over and maybe you're just in a bad situation or maybe you lost a rep and you know, stuff happens, right, and it happens both ways throughout the course of the game," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "So you never know when you know fate's going to be on your side but we're thankful that it was on our side in that scenario."

It wasn't the first time the Bears' defense seemed on the ropes Sunday but survived. Another time came when Hicks produced the only sack they made all day for a 9-yard loss on second-and-8 from the Bears' 33 in the fourth quarter.

The sack of Matthew Stafford pushed the Lions back out of field goal range, they recovered some of it but attempted a risky 55-yard field goal. The miss gave the Bears good field position to trigger the drive for their second touchdown.

Well, you know, during the course of the game you know you have your ups and downs right and we hadn't been playing like ourselves up until that point," Hicks said. "And you know we had to talk on the sideline and we were talking to ourselves and as a group and we were saying, 'hey we got to play our type of football and everybody came out there with that mindset.

"So even before the sack the energy was up and we were trying to play defense the way that we know how to play it. And we got it rolling."

The Bears allowed 426 yards. It was the most they've allowed since Chuck Pagano became defensive coordinator, and the most since their overtime loss to Miami in 2018.

Coach Matt Nagy chalked some of this up to the lack of preseason.

"Everybody knows it across the league, I'm sure, without having any preseason games, you see some of the tackling issues that are out there," Nagy said. "That's natural, that's normal. But our guys, it's not that they can't tackle, it' just that they have to get back into the grooves."

Khalil Mack was rendered ineffective in the rush overall but the defense did hold the Lions to 38% on third down conversions. They had trouble stopping new/old Lions running back Adrian Peterson, who had nine runs for 70 yards in the second half and 14 runs for 93 total after a week on the job.

The Bears followed that field goal miss they forced after the sack with Kyle Fuller's interception on a deflection to set up the go-ahead points, but they wound up being at the mercy of two final plays by allowing Detroit to drive to the 11-yard line in the closing seconds. Then Swift dropped the winning pass and Jaylon Johnson knocked away the final pass to preserve the win.

"There's no feeling like having your back against the wall and having to fight out," Hicks said.

