No doubt it will infuriate some Bears fans to know offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn't devote much thought to their concern over what the organization thinks about Justin Fields' future as "the guy."

"We have a lot more than just evaluating Justin Fields going on right now," Getsy said Thursday. "I think that's easy–that's what everybody wants to evaluate the quarterback all the time, and I get it. It's all good.

"This is a process for all 11."

Interest in whether Fields is the quarterback for this regime is always going to be high because he was brought in by another general manager.

Speculation he isn't the guy is a constant.

"We have a lot more than just evaluating Justin Fields going on right now."

-Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

For instance, this week Pro Football Focus conducted an early 2023 mock draft and had the Bears selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

"There's so many factors going into what's going on around Justin and to just sit here and say, 'oh we're only focused on is this guy going to be the guy or not,' that's literally not even on my mind or I don't think that's on anybody's mind in this building," Getsy said. "We're just in the process of getting better. How can we get each guy in this building to get better every and every week?

"As long as we continue to get better, then we're going in the right direction."

There are some who would question whether they are going in the right direction.

There are 58 players in the league with more receptions than all of the Bears wide receivers combined.

Fields is 32nd in pass attempts (67) and passer rating (58.7) and second in sacks taken (16). He still has nine career touchdown passes in 14 career starts and just two for this year.

The Bears have two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions.

Getsy attributes their shortcomings to the offense as a whole and not Fields. In fact, he doesn't even think Fields has had a rough first four games.

"Well, I don't think he's had a rough month," Getsy said "I think he's gotten better each week. I think he's growing tremendously.

"And you know, it's not easy. We're playing good football teams. And it's not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become and I know that he can become."

Getsy did see positives in Sunday's loss for the offense even if they failed to reach the end zone.

"I thought there was a lot of good moments," Getsy said.

The obvious one was Darnell Mooney's 56-yard catch.

"The deep ball to Mooney was awesome to get that going," Getsy said. "Was it the second play of the game? We hit another one deep over the middle.

"So, the play pass was really good. We gotta win a couple more battles on third down."

As for the offense as a whole, Getsy sees it as a case of slow or general progress and not a coming sudden breakout.

"As far as that word breakout, I don't really think in that term," Getsy said.

Getsy sees improvement in Fields and the offense coming if he can correct some issues that came up in recent games.

"The areas of improvement are, right, he needs to hit Trestan (Ebner) on that flat route, we need to hit Cole (Kmet) a couple weeks back when he has him open in the season. When the protection breaks down, which he’s had to face a lot of that, this game, he handled it better than other games, and so we've just got keep improving upon that.

"So he's doing that. And it takes a lot, man. The toughness that that kid has to be able to handle and deal with what he's dealing with, I mean, it's impressive that a young man can be that strong and that tough, to take hits that he takes week in and week out and to stand back up there, that speaks volumes of that young man."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven